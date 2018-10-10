Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Staff at Kintetsu department store in Abeno Harukas, Osaka, mark the opening day of the year-end gift-giving season on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
business

Department stores kick off year-end shopping campaigns

3 Comments
TOKYO

Some department stores across Japan kicked off their year-end gift-giving (oseibo) campaigns on Wednesday, about a week earlier than last year.

To support recovery efforts in Hokkaido which was hit by an earthquake on Sept 6, Kintetsu department stores in Osaka are selling gift sets of crab, salmon roe and other Hokkaido fish delicacies for 5,940 yen, as well as blue-berried honeysuckle sweets (haskap) from the region for 3,996 yen.

J.Front Retailing, which operates Daimaru and Matsuzakaya stores, is taking online orders for Kumamoto white strawberry gift sets for 6,480 yen and mousse replicas of Mount Fuji for 4,320 yen. The products will be in stores from Nov 1.

Takashimaya will start its nationwide campaign from Friday, while Hankyu begins its year-end promotions on Oct 17.

Stores are hoping that early gift-giving sales will make up for sluggish clothing sales for the first two weeks of autumn due to higher temperatures than normal.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
no thanks can buy almost everthing they sell online at a much cheaper price and avoid the crowds, thank god for the internet

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Jeez... it's not like it's too early or anything. Last year I saw some shops with Hallowe'en, Christmas, and Oshogatsu decorations and goods on sale half way through October at the same time. And I think they even threw in Setsubun stuff just before the day of Hallowe'en. Nothing like selling out.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

There's been Christmas stuff around for ages, now we are suffocating under the ubiquitous orange plastic Hallowe'en rubbish, today they start with oseibo gift ideas being pushed at you.

It's boring. Customers don't like it, yet shops still do it. I'd choose to go in a shop that didn't have Hallowe'en or Christmas stuff at the moment, it's all too early.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

