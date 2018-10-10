Department stores kick off year-end shopping campaigns

Staff at Kintetsu department store in Abeno Harukas, Osaka, mark the opening day of the year-end gift-giving season on Wednesday.

Some department stores across Japan kicked off their year-end gift-giving (oseibo) campaigns on Wednesday, about a week earlier than last year.

To support recovery efforts in Hokkaido which was hit by an earthquake on Sept 6, Kintetsu department stores in Osaka are selling gift sets of crab, salmon roe and other Hokkaido fish delicacies for 5,940 yen, as well as blue-berried honeysuckle sweets (haskap) from the region for 3,996 yen.

J.Front Retailing, which operates Daimaru and Matsuzakaya stores, is taking online orders for Kumamoto white strawberry gift sets for 6,480 yen and mousse replicas of Mount Fuji for 4,320 yen. The products will be in stores from Nov 1.

Takashimaya will start its nationwide campaign from Friday, while Hankyu begins its year-end promotions on Oct 17.

Stores are hoping that early gift-giving sales will make up for sluggish clothing sales for the first two weeks of autumn due to higher temperatures than normal.

