Dollar at lower ¥149 after suspected Japan yen-buying intervention

The U.S. dollar weakened to the lower 149 yen level early Wednesday in Tokyo following a suspected yen-buying intervention by Japanese monetary authorities after the currency topped the 150 yen line the previous day.

After climbing above the threshold, the dollar plunged to as low as 147.30 yen in New York overnight, stirring speculation among market participants that the Japanese government stepped into the market to stem the currency's depreciation.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 149.18-19 yen compared with 149.04-14 yen in New York and 149.77-79 in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0466-0470 and 156.13-20 yen against $1.0462-0472 and 155.84-94 yen in New York and $1.0482-0484 and 156.99-157.03 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower, tracking overnight falls on Wall Street amid concerns over prolonged interest rate hikes in the United States.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 460.21 points, or 1.47 percent, from Tuesday to 30,777.73. The broader Topix index was down 30.28 points, or 1.33 percent, at 2,245.19.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, wholesale trade and securities house issues.

