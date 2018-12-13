Don't contact our board members, Renault tells Nissan

Renault told alliance partner Nissan to stop contacting the French company's directors ahead of a Thursday board meeting as the Japanese automaker tried to share evidence of wrongdoing by its ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn, two sources said.
Ever since Ghosn's Nov 19 arrest in Japan, Renault and the French government, the automaker's biggest shareholder, have demanded to see the findings of a Nissan internal investigation that include allegations of financial misconduct by the 64-year-old executive.
Ghosn was charged on Monday in Japan for failing to declare deferred income he had agreed to receive for the five years ending March 2015. While Nissan fired him as chairman days after his arrest, he remains chairman and CEO of its French partner.
Renault's board meets on Dec. 13, and the findings of Nissan's investigation will be shared at the meeting where Ghosn's future could be also debated, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The French firm told Nissan not to contact its directors ahead of the meeting, because such contact was outside the agreed channels for communication of the sensitive findings, the source said.
Nissan offered last week to brief Renault's board about findings on what it considers proof of wrongdoing by Ghosn, said a second source who has knowledge of the matter but declined to be identified as it was confidential.
But Renault advised Nissan to brief its lawyers instead, which led to a meeting between the Japanese firm's officials and Renault's legal teams early this week in Paris, the person said.
The Japanese automaker later invited Thierry Bollore, who was named Renault's deputy CEO with the same powers as Ghosn a day after his arrest, as well as board members, to examine the contents of the findings, said the source.
Bollore, though, told Nissan on Tuesday to "refrain from contacting the board", the source said.
The exchange between Renault and Nissan is another example of the testy relationship between the two automakers, despite assurances by executives on both sides to preserve the alliance. The alliance, of which Ghosn has been the driving force, is widely seen as vital for the members' long-term survival.
Board members invited to see the evidence included Martin Vial, who heads the French state shareholdings agency, interim Chairman Philippe Lagayette and independent director Patrick Thomas, the second source said.
A Renault spokesperson declined to comment.
The French government said on Tuesday it remained unaware of detailed allegations against Ghosn.
Under French government pressure, Ghosn had been exploring a deeper tie-up or even a full merger between Renault and Nissan, despite strong reservations at the Japanese car maker.
Nissan is 43.4 percent owned by Renault. While almost 60 percent bigger by sales, it remains the junior partner in their shareholding hierarchy with a smaller reciprocal 15 percent non-voting stake in the French firm. Renault’s biggest shareholder is the French state with 15 percent.
Ghosn was indicted on Monday along with Nissan and alleged co-conspirator Greg Kelly for failing to declare $43 million in deferred income he had agreed to receive, in addition to the $44 million he was paid for the five years ending in March 2015.
French daily Les Echos first reported that Nissan communicated a 400-page dossier on Ghosn's alleged misconduct to Renault via lawyers. The French finance ministry declined to comment.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Yubaru
This is what burns the folks at Nissan who obviously, due to their long history here in Japan, HATE! There is no way they are going to let Renault take over Nissan, and they will do anything to prevent it from happening, as witnessed by what they did with Ghosen.
They would rather the company die than be embarrassed into be taken over or merged with ANY foreign company that would have control!
Jonathan Prin
So Japanese to sneak and test in the shadow if their view about findings is acceptable so as to not lose their face.
sakurasuki
Do they think give one-sided of Ghosn wrongdoing before formal meeting on Thursday and perhaps do bonenkai afterward will do any good? Nissan want to make formal meeting on Dec 13 just a formality since everything already decided before that meeting?
Wallace Fred
N coming back from this for 23
sf2k
The rest of Nissan is charged as well, so who knows who is vying for support before the next shoe drops
marcelito
They would rather the company die than be embarrassed into be taken over or merged with ANY foreign company that would have control!
Indeed, J-Inc taking over companies and assets all over the world however is perfectly fine ....naturally.
Goodlucktoyou
Can’t wait for the movie.
Ricky Kaminski13
Yep, running around in the shadows trying to set the deck and get the hand they want. High level stuff. If they truly have faith in their position and convictions they wouldn’t feel the need. The ball is rolling fellas, you’re going to have to face the music, the real music.
It’s gunna be a long concert too! Gambare!
GW
Also notice how the French directors etc are all named in the blurb, but ZERO Japanese at Nissan...……….
talaraedokko
Nissan is suddenly weak-kneed. Why? Looks tough at home but doesn’t quite measure up internationally!?
gogogo
It really sounds like Nissan is trying to convince the world of something they made up. I wouldn't be surprised if they doctored the documents themselves. Are the external legal advisers also up on trial for giving Kelly bad tax and declaration advice if truly Ghosn is to be charged?
talaraedokko
Interesting how Saikawa’s name is being kept clean. I’d like to know more about his laundry. Who is this faceless ”Nissan” that’s being mentioned?
ksteer
So the way I read this is that Nissan tried to share evidence of wrongdoing by Ghosn to Renault who has been asking for the findings from the investigation, and Renault basically said they don't want to see what they've been asking for?
Out of sight, out of mind I guess? XD
Hallowed
So Nissan tries to share their findings of Ghosn's disgraceful crimes with Renault, after Renault demanded to see the findings, now Renault are saying they don't want to see it?
Jeez, no wonder France is going down the drain. Time to cull the Renault parasite from the Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, they are by far the weakest link
ksteer
The more I read this the funnier it gets. So Renault is basically sticking its fingers in its ears because it doesn't want to hear that their darling was doing something bad? Typical French attitude at things I guess...
How is Nissan running around in the shadows? They are publicly offering to do what Renault wants them to do
Mike James
Nissa is what is called a “fair weather friend.”
When facing bankruptcy they would have and did anything for Renault, including giving them 43%. Psykawa and his cronies were saved from humiliation by Ghosn. No favor goes unpunished.
Renault taught Nissan well, and now Nissan is successful because they were shown a new way to be successful. Now the ungrateful want to bankrupt themselves again morally, which is obvious. Give them their wish, and when Psykawa brings his company down again, it will be the Japanese taxpayers who are forced to cough up the billions to bail them out again. They will be are the new “coalition of the (un)willing.”
Kenji Fujimori
Nissan is 43.4 percent owned by Renault. While almost 60 percent bigger by sales
By the man who took your company out of the graveyard of bankruptcy twice and now you imprisoned.
Why hasn't Renault the main shareholder or French Government stepped in and take a stronger stance.. Little flakey?
Kobe White Bar Owner
Folks at home(UK) keep asking me about this and I'm embarrassed and I'm not even Japanese. Deep bows ain't gonna cut the mustard on this one!!!
expat
Here in Japan, things like this do not happen by chance or coincidence. There must surely be collusion between Nissan, the prosecutors and the government. Nothing of this magnitude would be left to chance, and an existential threat to a major Japanese corporation would be cause for arrest, a witch trial, and possibly deportation.
Scrote
Renault should increase its stake in Nissan to 50.1% and fire the Nissan board.
Strangerland
No, that's not what they said.
No, that's not what they are seeing.
No, that's not what they're doing.
You guys missed the key point of the article that would have shown you your comments are incorrect:
"The French firm told Nissan not to contact its directors ahead of the meeting, because such contact was outside the agreed channels for communication of the sensitive findings"
NAN DESU KA
Renault wants to see the evidence, but not from errand boys NISSAN Dispatched, Renault wants it from the legal team representing NISSAN. If I sent an errand boy he may say anything to get his end done, and that would be untruthful, however if its coming out of the mouths of the legal team then that's the way it better sound during trial.
Shadow running is damage control being attempted, Japanese companies would buy what they are selling but not a western company. Sounds more and more like NISSAN nit off more than they can chew.
Yubaru
Have to go all the way to the end of the article to get the answer.
wtfjapan
one things for sure the next CEO of Nissan needs to be another gaijin, thats outside the J extablishment, keep these fools honest, with Renult 43% stake I think theyll get it also
Slickdrifter
Ghosn had been exploring a deeper tie-up or even a full merger between Renault and Nissan, despite strong reservations at the Japanese car maker- The root cause of all this.
Once again Yubaru blasts out of the park.
This is what burns the folks at Nissan who obviously, due to their long history here in Japan, HATE! There is no way they are going to let Renault take over Nissan, and they will do anything to prevent it from happening, as witnessed by what they did with Ghosen.
They would rather the company die than be embarrassed into be taken over or merged with ANY foreign company that would have control!- That is it. All of it. Nissan will never ever loose the board.
Strangerland writes-
You guys missed the key point of the article that would have shown you your comments are incorrect:
"The French firm told Nissan not to contact its directors ahead of the meeting, because such contact was outside the agreed channels for communication of the sensitive findings"
Reading is half the battle.
You ever get the feeling Ghosn was set up to take the fall? That this was planned to some defree all along? However, it is now sprialed into some kind of monster. (control has been lost)
We may be witnessing the very end or some aspect of an end to the Japanese justice system.
When a Japanese company wants to terminate someone for one reason or another.
They( the shot callers) go into recon-data collection mode searching for wrong doings and dates. All while acting like your ally.
I have seen this. Witnessed this. And have been asked to par take in questionable ethics. I have seen an ousting in the same nature as Ghosn in a Japanese company I worked for (smaller scale). It was against some poor chap the company wanted to be rid of. He worked for the company 44 plus years. (power harrsement offender) Big time! So they needed to find a reason to let him go.
By the way. The company traces its name to the Nissan **zaibatsu,** now called Nissan Group.
The term "zaibatsu" was coined in 19th century Japan from the Sino-Japanese roots zai 財 ("wealth", from Middle Chinese dzoi) and batsu 閥 ("clique", "group", from Middle Chinese bjot). Although zaibatsu themselves existed from the 19th century, the term was not in common use until after World War I. By definition, the zaibatsu were large family-controlled vertical monopolies consisting of a holding company on top. (shot callers). The Nissan elite.
Now, does it sound like Nissan would have sent Ghosn a (change in direction and leadership) letter to you? With a Rolex? I think not.
This whole thing stinks to high heaven!
klausdorth
Trying some "under cover bribing"?
Maybe those brown envelopes don't work in France.
tinawatanabe
It was agreement that Renault wouldn't takeover Nissan when Nissan accepted Renault's help.
Open Minded
First: there is no "help" in business, there is only interest in getting return on investment.
Second: I am not aware of any plan to have Renault taking over Nissan, but to merge the 2 companies.