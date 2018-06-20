Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A shopper takes a look at products at a Don Quijote store in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
business

Don Quijote to hit ¥1 tril sales target year early

0 Comments
By Sam Nussey and Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO

Japanese discount retailer Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd expects to hit its 1 trillion yen ($9.05 billion) sales target in the next financial year, a year earlier than forecast, a senior executive said.

"We have progressed to where we can pull (the target) forward," Mitsuo Takahashi, Don Quijote's chief financial officer, said in a Reuters interview, adding that the discounter expects to have about 470 stores worldwide in the financial year ending June 2019, up from 416 now.

Reaching 1 trillion yen in sales would propel Donki, as it popularly known, into the ranks of Japan's top retailers, such as Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co Ltd, convenience store operator Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd and big-box electronics retailer Yamada Denki Co Ltd.

The company, Japan's largest discounter, is known for stocking its stores floor-to-ceiling with an eclectic mix of products, from leopard-print rugs to designer goods, and has proved popular among Japanese shoppers and the growing numbers of tourists visiting Japan.

Donki has upgraded its outlook for the financial year ending this month three times and estimates a 13 percent increase in sales to 935 billion yen over the last 12 months. Such as result would deliver its 29th year of unbroken sales growth.

The discounter, which calls itself a "dirt cheap jungle," is expanding its chaotic retail style overseas. It currently has two "Don Don Donki" stores in Singapore, with another to open in Bangkok by the end of the year.

Donki is looking to open one to two stores in Southeast Asia annually, Takahashi said, adding that the number of Singapore outlets could reach 10 or more.

The discounter also owns stores in Hawaii and California.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Visa Basics: Instructor Versus Specialist in Humanities and International Services

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen