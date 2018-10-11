Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Products are displayed at Japanese discount retailer Don Quijote Holdings' store in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
business

FamilyMart to unload Uny, take ¥211.9 billion stake in Don Quijote

0 Comments
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO

FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co on Thursday offered to sell its entire stake in struggling general-merchandising unit Uny to discount retailer Don Quijote Holdings Co, and take a 20 percent stake in the fast-growing chain for 211.9 billion yen ($1.9 billion).

The two-way deal allows the FamilyMart group to focus on its convenience stores, which have been far more profitable than the Uny shops but are facing growing competition from discount drug stores and emerging online businesses.

For Don Quijote, which has defied Japan’s weak retail environment with solid sales for around 30 years and is now the country’s biggest discounter, the deal offers scale as well as funding.

Dubbed “Donki” and known for selling an eclectic mix of products such as leopard-print rugs and designer handbags, Don Quijote bought a 40 percent stake in Uny last year.

It had begun converting some struggling shops into joint big-box shops named “MEGA Don Quijote Uny”, and the company said it had succeeded in doubling sales as a result.

Don Quijote will pay 28.2 billion yen ($251.6 million) for the remaining 60 percent stake in Uny, the two companies said in filings with the stock exchange.

FamilyMart Uny will make a tender offer to buy 20.17 percent of Don Quijote for 6,600 yen a share, for a total 211.9 billion yen, they said.

Don Quijote shares jumped 6.8 percent to 6,460 yen while the broader Tokyo market fell around 4 percent, adding to a 5 percent gain on Wednesday when discussions were first reported by Nikkei Business magazine. FamilyMart Uny fell 6.5 percent following the announcement, after rising 9 percent on Wednesday.

FamilyMart Uny is Japan’s second-largest convenience store operator with about 16,700 locations. FamilyMart and Uny, which had owned convenience store chain Circle K Sunkus, merged in 2016 to join forces against Seven-Eleven Japan, owned by Seven & i Holdings.

Don Quijote said it would change its name to Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp.

It also nominated founder Takao Yasuda back to the board. He had stepped down from its board in June 2015, moving to Singapore, and had been pushing for its overseas expansion efforts from there.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Common Complaints Japanese Teachers Have About ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Anime and Manga

Super Potato

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Nada no Kenka Fighting Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Food and Drink

Osuga Cho

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Careers

I Didn’t Find My Children’s School, I Built It: Hazuki Tanaka Of Hayama International

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Neighborhoods

Onomichi

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining