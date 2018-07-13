Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Fast Retailing posts record 3rd-quarter profit on overseas Uniqlo sales

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Fast Retailing Co on Thursday reported a record high quarterly operating profit, in a sign the owner of clothing chain Uniqlo was reaping the benefits of a push to expand its overseas sales.

The retailer, which is chasing the top spot in worldwide apparel sales, flagged its ambitions last week when tennis star Roger Federer strode onto the court at Wimbledon in Uniqlo branded whites, in a sponsorship deal reportedly worth around $30 million annually.

For the quarter ended May, Fast Retailing's operating profit was 68.4 billion yen, up 37 percent from a year ago and above an average 59.1 billion yen estimate from four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Results were driven by overseas Uniqlo sales that topped domestic sales for a third consecutive quarter.

Fast Retailing, already Asia's biggest clothing retailer, reiterated its full-year operating profit view of 225 billion yen. Analysts expect better at 228.8 billion yen.

The company's international sales rose 28 percent and overseas operating profit jumped 65 percent in the nine months to May, driven mainly by Asian sales of Uniqlo that offers everything from t-shirts emblazoned with robot cat Doraemon designs to office wear such as shirts and blazers.

Fast Retailing, which is expanding Uniqlo's presence in Europe, recently said Denmark would be its 9th country of operation in the region.

Uniqlo's business is growing at home too, despite store numbers plateauing in recent years at just over 800 locations, with sales up 8 percent in the first nine months of the year.

Uniqlo's online sales in Japan were up 33 percent, accounting for 7.8 percent of its total domestic sales.

Fast Retailing is determined to grow Uniqlo in the domestic market without using third-party sites, in contrast with another of Japan's top apparel chains, Shimamura Co Ltd, which has just started selling on the Zozotown online mall.

At its low-cost chain GU, sales rose 6 percent in the nine months to May. Fast Retailing has ambitions to turn GU into a second Uniqlo but has struggled to replicate earlier hits such as 990-yen jeans. Discounting at the chain saw operating profit fall 20 percent in the three months to May.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo