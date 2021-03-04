Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fast Retailing to cut Uniqlo, GU apparel prices by around 9%

TOKYO

Fast Retailing said Thursday that beginning March 12, all prices of its Uniqlo and GU brand apparel will be cut by around 9%.

Product prices shown on tags and at the brands’ stores as well as online will all be tax inclusive. Customers will be able to shop without making extra calculations for the consumption tax, just by paying the amount indicated.

Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and CEO of Fast Retailing, said: “By keeping the prices of as many items as possible unchanged, and offering LifeWear at tax inclusive, affordable prices, we hope to remain an integral part of the everyday lives of our customers.  This is our mission, and the significance of our existence as an apparel company.”

