Flea market app Mercari closes up 77% in market debut

Flea market app operator Mercari Inc’s shares surged 77 percent in their Tokyo stock market debut on Tuesday, underscoring strong investor appetite for a rare Japanese unicorn bent on U.S. expansion.
Shares rose as high as 6,000 yen in early afternoon trade, hitting their daily limit high and valuing the company at as much as $7.4 billion. The listing makes Mercari the most valuable firm on the Tokyo bourse’s Mothers market for startups, ahead of games and social network company Mixi Inc and robotics firm Cyberdyne Inc.
A popular smartphone app that allows people to trade used items online, Mercari has been downloaded 71 million times in Japan where it has 10.5 million active users. It makes money by charging sellers commission, and expects sales to jump 62 percent to 35.8 billion yen ($325.93 million) this financial year.
Mercari shares already look expensive, said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan. While the app is well known in Japan and still growing, it is likely to face more competition at home, he said, with companies such as Rakuten Inc and Start Today Co Ltd offering used-goods services.
Mercari shares opened at 5,000 yen versus their initial public offering price of 3,000 yen. They closed up at 5,300 yen, compared with a 1.8 percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index.
The IPO, the biggest in Japan this year, raised $1.2 billion through the sale of around a third of Mercari’s shares, with the majority bought by overseas investors.
The company is profitable at home but is losing money in the United States, where its expansion plans are being headed by former Facebook Inc executive John Lagerling.
Its U.S. expansion dragged it to a net loss of 4.2 billion yen in the last financial year through June 2017, with a further loss of 3.4 billion in the nine months to March as the company committed funds to improving its brand recognition through advertising.
“We can’t be successful globally without success in the U.S.,” Chief Executive and founder Shintaro Yamada told Reuters in April.
In a country that has many successful giant corporations but lacks a vibrant startup culture, Mercari gained attention as one of Japan’s two unicorns - startups with valuations above $1 billion - according to data provider CB Insights. The other is information technology startup Preferred Networks Inc.
Mercari’s growing popularity as Japanese shoppers shed their inhibitions about buying and selling used goods has seen it join the ranks of companies such as Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co Ltd that have grown by appealing to consumers’ economizing instincts.
The app has outperformed rivals with its focus on mobile, its ease of use - with users able to trade goods with just a few taps - and by offering anonymity to its privacy conscious Japanese audience.© Thomson Reuters 2018
smithinjapan
I like Mercari, but it has its drawbacks. They rely on that stupid Japanese registration system that absolutely requires you to enter a Kanji or Hiragana name to complete registry (no Katakana or Romaji only), and so people who have a non-Kanji, no Hiragana names registered to their bank accounts can't get their money for things sold.
kohakuebisu
You can get some bargains on it. You don't have to pay a monthly subscription, which is a big advantage over Yahoo Auctions. You can also send messages to haggle the price down.
For heavy users though, Yahoo Auctions is generally better.
papigiulio
I like mercari. Great app for buying and selling safely. I just dont like the rating system. Sometimes people give bad ratings even after a deal has been completed without a hitch. Also sending is quite complicated.
I really envy Shintaro Yamada who created Mercari, he made a great app that pulls in millions of profit. He will be a billionaire soon.
Belrick
Goods are overpriced and the entire system from registration to buying, is more work than it needs to be.
shogun36
I agree. I don't think certain buyers understand how the ratings systems work. Definitely some crazy people on there. All you can do is report or block them I guess.
But I've successfully bought and sold many things so far. I just wished more people would use it, more deals could be made!
Disillusioned
The 'flea market' scenario is a strange thing in 'motainai' Japan. Many of the flea market venders are just driving around looking for stuff the people throw away and reselling it at these markets. I suppose it's just capitalism at work, but many of these jokers are asking near-new prices for stuff they got out of the garbage.
It's also quite amusing that many Japanese thing that it is 'Free Market'. They are always quite shocked to learn that the name of these markets comes from items that are old and 'may' contain fleas.
Nan Ferra
www.buy-my-gomi.com would have been a more suitable name!
Schopenhauer
I am not interested in the business of Mercari but IPO (Initial Public Offering) of the stocks is the only way poor investors have chances to make a sure and quick money. To do that, they have to apply for the purchases of IPO of the companies beforehand and some will be lucky to have a right to purchase the stock at the prospective price. They are chosen by lotteries. In case of Mercari, the prospective price was decided at 3000 yen and lucky guys purchased the Mercari stock at 3,000 yen before the stock is first exchanged at the market today. The first price of Mercari was at 5,000 yen. If he sold the Mercari today at the opening, he could make 200,000 yen instantly. It soared to 6,000 yen later at the highest. They are limited to be given 100 stocks for a lottery winner. But stock companies, I guess, allow their good customers with more stocks in favor giving them chances to make quick money. My friend is trading at more than ten security companies and he is only doing IPO things and is not interested in ordinary trade. He made three million yen so far this year.
Madden
Mercari is great but the users ruin it, each person has their stupid rules and if you don't follow them they'll give you bad feedback even if the transaction was 100% perfect in the actual buying and shipping aspect (what, you just buy something of mine without introducing yourself first and asking for permission? How dare you)!
The Mercari guide says to just ignore any personal rules but doesn't seem to punish users who do require all the nonsense. They really need to start issuing warnings and suspending the accounts of these annoying sellers.