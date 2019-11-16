Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Clothing mannequins are seen at Forever 21 store in New York. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Forever 21 to close all stores, online shop in Japan by late Oct

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan unit of U.S. fast fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc said Wednesday it will close all 14 stores in the country and its online shop by the end of October amid intensifying competition with other online apparel retailers.

The company did not explain the reason for withdrawing from the Japan market. The announcement follows U.S. media reports in August that the Los Angeles-based company has been considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Forever 21 opened its first outlet in Japan in the trend-setting Harajuku district in Tokyo in 2009, and currently operates stores in Yokohama, Osaka and other major cities across the country.

2 Comments
Probably for the best. I don't think F21 really offered much that the Japanese public needs. They have high visibility, high cost locations for their products, making them higher in price than value. Low quality, disposable fashion isn't good for the environment.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@taj

I agree with you. Forever 21 is a low cost fashion company with expensive locations. Uniqlo is considered low cost and Forever 21 is seen below them. But I highly doubt they do anywhere close to the volume that Uniqlo moves. So the locations are burning a hole in their pockets.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

ahh right, expensive locations. sounds logical, I never thought about that. They had one huge shop in the middle of Dotonbori, Osaka and it looked pretty popular but I guess that place costs a boatload of money to rent.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

