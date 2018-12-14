France plans Renault CEO search as board members disagree over Ghosn

The French government is seeking candidates to replace Renault's embattled boss Carlos Ghosn, sources told Reuters, as board members began to voice doubts about keeping him in office following his indictment in Japan for suspected misconduct.
At a meeting on Thursday, Renault directors were briefed on an investigation by alliance partner Nissan that led to Ghosn's arrest last month. He was charged this week over the company's failure to declare $43 million in deferred income he had arranged to receive.
Nissan fired Ghosn as chairman three days after his detention, but Renault has resisted pressure to dismiss him, as the scandal strains their carmaking alliance.
The Renault board on Thursday stuck by its earlier decision to keep him on, with its lead director standing in as interim chairman and deputy CEO Thierry Bollore leading operations.
Renault, which launched an audit into its own payments to Ghosn after his arrest, said on Thursday its "preliminary conclusion" was that his compensation had been "in compliance with applicable law" and governance guidelines.
In a statement issued by Renault after the meeting, the board "noted that, at this stage, it does not have information concerning Carlos Ghosn's defense."
During the five-hour session, however, several directors led by Cherie Blair, wife of the British former prime minister Tony Blair, began to express impatience with that position, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
"What she said, in effect, was that we can't remain in this situation forever," one source said of Blair. "At some point you need to move forward and move on."
A Renault spokesman said he could not comment on board proceedings. Cherie Blair could not immediately be reached for comment.
French officials have already begun listing possible candidates to replace Ghosn as CEO, three sources close to the company said. Senior Toyota executive Didier Leroy will be considered, one said.
"There's nothing official yet but the government is working on a lineup," he said. "They're ready to turn the page."
A finance ministry official declined to comment. The government, Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15 percent stake and two board seats, typically plays a major role in succession planning.
"I have no comment on speculation, and I am 100 percent concentrated on my job at Toyota," Leroy told Reuters.
The boardroom crisis has shaken the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, with Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa calling for changes to weaken the French parent's control.
Renault owns 43.4 percent of Nissan, whose reciprocal 15 percent stake in its French parent carries no voting rights. Nissan in turn controls Mitsubishi via a 34 percent holding.
Blair's board intervention was echoed during the meeting by two other independent directors as well as Renault staff representatives, two sources said - with some also voicing misgivings over management's handling of the crisis.
At the risk of worsening tensions, Bollore instructed Nissan to refrain from contacting Renault directors ahead of the meeting, Reuters reported on Tuesday, as the Japanese carmaker sought to share its findings.
Directors had also clashed with Renault managers over their right to hire independent board counsel with access to Nissan's findings, two other people said.
Company attorneys answering to Mouna Sepehri - who doubles as board secretary and head of Ghosn's CEO office - have so far declined to share the report with directors or their lawyers, citing the secrecy of the investigation.
Under French government pressure, Ghosn had been exploring a deeper tie-up or even a full merger between the alliance partners, despite strong reservations at Nissan.
Whether or not they broke the law, Ghosn's undisclosed compensation plans - doubling his total Nissan package for the five years to March 2015 - are politically sensitive in France, where President Emmanuel Macron has been battling protests.
Defense arguments advanced by Ghosn's lawyers and supporters have not contested the plans' existence. His Japanese lawyer Motonari Otsuru said in a media statement that the pay agreements had not been properly ratified.
Nissan has said its whistleblower investigation also uncovered personal use of company funds and other misconduct, detailed in the report shared with Renault lawyers this week.
Ghosn and an alleged accomplice, Nissan director Greg Kelly, remain in custody and have had limited opportunity to respond to the allegations or defend themselves, particularly in public.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Schopenhauer
I do not see Renault cars in Japan. Do they produce good cars? If Nissan produce better cars and Renault only move profits of Nissan to France, I am not surprised Nissan opposes to the take-over by Renault.
Yubaru
How much does anyone want to bet that IF Renault removes Ghosen as CEO, he will "suddenly" find himself out of detention and on bail.
semperfi
Cherie Blair- articulate, pro-active, reality based.
Renault should be so lucky to have her on board.
semperfi
Ghosn will not come out of this with clean hands.
StevieJ
I see Renault cars in Tokyo every once in a while. They're out there, just not super common. Can't comment on their quality but I used to see a lot of them when I was living in Korea. That and every Samsung car in Korea was actually a Renault.
mu-da
Does Cherie Blair have ANY credentials in corporate governance or the automobile industry?
Akie
mu-da, she has much more experiences than just corporate governance. She controls Blair.
garymalmgren
That and every Samsung car in Korea was actually a Renault.
Err, that must be news to the Samsung company.
Aly Rustom
And Japan refers to itself as a country that respects human rights. HA!
Tony W.
Cherie Blair is a corporate lawyer if I recall correctly (from the time when her husband was regularly in the news as PM), so she should at least know how discussions with this matter should be conducted. As to Renault cars, they don't sell well in Australia, nor do French cars generally, and Nissans are far more popular, though if they keep on putting CVT's instead of proper automatic gearboxes in their vehicles, I'm not sure that will continue to be the case, especially with Toyota putting an 8-speed auto gearbox in their updated RAV4.
Alfie Noakes
It's not what you know, it's who you know:
https://www.jacobinmag.com/2017/09/the-ghoulish-post-politics-career-of-tony-blair
Kenji Fujimori
Saikawa was getting comfortable in his salaryman job for life mentality. Time to ship out soon off your leather chair
Samit Basu
@Schopenhauer
There is nothing Japanese can do. Renault owns 46% of Nissan, and this happened due to Japanese mismanagement of Nissan.
@StevieJ
Those "Samsung" cars are indeed Renaults.
Long story short, there was something called Samsung Motors in the 1990s, just like Hyundai Electronics. Then the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis hit Korea. Kia went bankrupt and Samsung Motors were struggling. President Kim Dae Jung issued an ultimatum to Chairman Lee of Samsung; either takeover bankrupt Kia and continue auto business, or Samsung must fold Samsung Motors in a grand national industrial restructuring scheme. Ultimately, Hyundai picked up Kia, and Samsung decided to sell the Samsung Motors to Renault to comply with the presidential restructuring demands. This freed up tens of billions of dollars in investment planned on Samsung Motors that went to Samsung Electronics instead and the rest is history.
As for Samsung Motors, Renault bought it but licenses Samsung brand for a 1% royalty on revenue because Samsung brand is far stronger than Renault brand. But Renault plans to eventually switch to Renault brand in Korea and ditch Samsung brand.
forzaducati
I am sure that Japanese netizens are all united in that this whole melee is all Ghons’s/Renault’s fault, that Nissan makes better cars than Renault (which, apart from F1 could be true, I don’t know) and that Nissan’s profits are being syphoned off to France. A while ago there was one of those toe curling moments on tv where some equally cluelessness (feigning) reporters went all the way to Paris and to their “astonishment” they saw many Renault made cars and even a Renault dealership! They counted more Renault cars than Nissans and from their demeanor it was like a crime was being committed. In case they were really that ignorant, they could have saved time and money by googling the facts, for locally made cars also sell well locally. In the top 10 of best selling cars in Japan, the first 9 are Japanese brands. Mercedes is the best of the rest at nr 10. In France it’s not different, the top selling brands are French made cars.
ksteer
There is a lot the Japanese can do, Renault owns 43%. Nissan could employ various techniques to make the proposed merger a bad deal for Renault. Ever heard of poison pills with regards to investment? Or, they could put a limit on the amount of shares owned by Renault. https://www.biryuklaw.com/hostile-takeover-defenses/
Scrote
The usual trick would be for Nissan to issue a huge amount of new shares, diluting Renault's holding (and shafting all other existing shareholders too).
sf2k
Ghosn and Kelly have no way to defend themselves. Nissan looks like they've been planning this for a while and the weeks of incarceration caused Renault to wait no more. Doesn't even matter now what happens to Ghosn. The detention did its job and a new CEO cometh. Stupid wife just walked into the play so that was a stroke of luck.
The scale of the businesses to stay on course for more EVs however will be threatened by Nationalistic Nissan. That will likely ruin their 3 way supply chain and cause their readiness for growth in their EVs to miss the EV market shift in 2023, breaking up their alliance.
Nissan's financial performance was dropping with Saikawa. It was reported in WSJ and Europe that Ghosn had been planning on firing Saikawa but it looks like he acted first https://europe.autonews.com/automakers/ghosn-planned-remove-saikawa-nissan-ceo-arrest-japan-sources-say
The ol' boys will be happy their tactics worked and they will get to tank Nissan again
Kenji Fujimori
You can not 'dillute' shares and get back to being the original majority, business is business, learn more about business and capitalism please not wishful thinking..
You buy, you own, fundamentals to business 101..
Sony purchased Columbia Tristar pictures can they sell it back to the Americans? or give it back to them on a silver platter? of course not.. what is purchased is rightfully and legally that of the majority shareholder..
In my opinion Renault will bring in someone who ill fire the whole board at Nissan, they are quiet for now, but it is common logic, poke a cat several times, it will come and attack you eventually as the old saying goes.
semperfi
sf2k: Stupid wife just walked into the play so that was a stroke of luck.
WHOSE wife are you referring to?
And what does that have to do with anything!
Ascissor
And Renault has a valid reason to do so: Nissan was indicted.
semperfi
The thing though is, Nissan / Renault/ Mitsubishi are an Alliance. An Alliance is not the same as an Acquisition or Merger.
Alliances , are negotiable and easier to walk away from.
And they are supposed to be, not only theoretically but in practice - co-operative.
The Nissan Board has already suggested it will add 3 new "independent" members to its existing number.
Kenji Fujimori
An Alliance is another term for an intergrated company of more than one company, as Mitsubishi came into the the 'alliance' as shares and capital was exchanged for a stake in that company too. Hence why a main stronger formaiton of one company and multiple brands that Saikawa and his goons are trying to destroy..
semperfi
@ Kenji.
Saikawa and his goons are clowns.
But their obvious incompetence aside, moving from an Alliance to a Merger is a quantum leap .
It means all 3 will become ONE company.
Now they are still 3 separate entities, co-operating at various R&D, production, etc levels.
Kenji Fujimori
I hope it becomes a full intergrated merger, it will become like GM, selling multiple brands under a massive company. As I mentioned in the past, salaries would increase, stronger supply chain, more capital, more investment and more vision of what Carlos brought in, he brought in electric cars, self driving cars, the GTR and many other things that made Nissan very strong and which they now take all for granted.
Have people become blind to not notice the strong future that would lie ahead. Do you think Saikawa and his kamikaze bound team will do anything, sure they would just drag their feet and keep pumping out the same models that Carlos made from scratch.
Similar to what Tim Cook is doing in Apple, peddling the same crap phones, nothing 'new' really aside from upgrades to the processors etc, even the Iwatch was planned whilst Jobs was still alive..
Though judging Nissans share price, it will be a third bankrupt soon, Banzai!
Kenji Fujimori
Supply chain is pretty much the same, same metals, materials, nothing is made from diamonds in cars is it? not even lamborghinis are made from diamonds...
Supply chain/materials: Metal, glass, plastics/PVC, tyres, other rare materials, computer parts
Robots and humans merge them all together= car
Salesmen sell the products at dealerships. Car industry in a nutshell
semperfi
Kenji
GM is an American multinational company.
It is not a Merger between 2 foreign auto makers
So you are comparing apples and potatoes.
If the Renault/ Nissan/ Mitsubishi ALLIANCE dissolves maybe the same thing will happen with Nissan & Renault (respectively) as with GM in 2009 when it emerged from the brink of bankruptcy via government backed Chapter 11 reorganization
Kenji Fujimori
GM is an example.. IF the full intergration occurs between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, a new or one of the companies registered name is the main holdings company selling the 3 brands under that Holdings/umbrella company
tinawatanabe
Or Nissan to buy 10% Renault shares from 15% to 25% to cancel Renault's voting right.
sf2k
Their processes are now so tightly integrated together that they are operating as if they are one company even if the shlubs at Nissan don't realize it
Silvafan
Lol! That's not happening.
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
O.K.but Carlos as a human being have done the best for 3 auto companies. Morally, It was Renault & Nissan & .............that was supposed to guide him. Now, 2 parties, Nissan & Mitsubishi are Japanese, these 2 must know the Japanese laws better that Renault or Carlos or Kerry. I suggest to stop destroying a 64 years old man that have done , What he can ,to save 3 joint ventures. The fact is, I have not seen another person like Carlos, that have such good balance. He can handle the French Government, the Japanese Government & the 3 auto companies. He made Nissan , rules in English, a common International language, He lead the world to pay attention to Nissan. He not only did job but he saved Nissan. Pls remember that he is not Japanese. Ego & vanity of one Japanese in Nissan destroyed everything for everybody. All good Japanese can u forgive that kind of bad low back-stabbing actions???.
semperfi
The "shlubs at Nissan" DO realizeit.
Why do you think they are fighting for their life?
semperfi
Kenji GM is an example.. IF the full intergration occurs between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, a new or one of the companies registered name is the main holdings company selling the 3 brands under that Holdings/umbrella company
Daimler-Benz / Chrysler is a more apt example than GM.
It is also a good example of a merger gone sour.
Daimler-Benz/Chrysler demonstrates that mergers are not necessarily beneficial moves .
The end result is less than stellar for optimum success.
Daimler Benz is excellent example of corporate culture clash ( which was beginning to show with Renault- Nissan)
semperfi
To this day Toyota remains one of the top 10 corporations in the world according to FORTUNE 500
Scrote
I suggest you read about stock dilution. It's a common ruse to avoid a hostile takeover.