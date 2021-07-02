France probes Uniqlo, 3 other fashion groups over Uyghur labor

French magistrates have opened an inquiry into allegations four fashion groups including Uniqlo and the owner of Zara profited from forced labor of the Uyghur minority in China, a judicial source said Thursday.
Magistrates at the national anti-terror prosecutor's office in Paris are probing claims the multinational companies are complicit in crimes against humanity, the source said, confirming a report on the Mediapart investigative website.
The case is based on a complaint lodged in April by the anti-corruption group Sherpa, the French branch of the Clean Clothes Campaign, and the Uyghur Institute of Europe, as well as by a Uyghur woman who had been held in a camp in Xinjiang, China.
They accused Inditex, the Spanish owner of Zara and other top brands, Uniqlo, the French fashion group SMCP, and the footwear manufacturer Skechers of using cotton produced in the Xinjiang region.
Rights groups believe at least one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in the Xinjiang region, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.
The United States says "genocide" has been inflicted on the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the region, while Beijing has denied all allegations of abuses and has insisted its policies in Xinjiang are necessary to counter violent extremism.
The US has announced import bans on a handful of companies operating in Xinjiang, including the solar panel maker Hoshine Silicon Industry.
Several major consumer brands including Uniqlo, H&M, Nike and Adidas announced last year that they would stop buying cotton from the region, leading to boycott calls in China.
Inditex disputed that it had used cotton from Xinjiang.
"The group has strict traceability controls which have allowed us to determine that the allegations in the complaint are unfounded," a company representative told AFP.
The company has a "zero tolerance policy for forced labour" and has "procedures in place that guarantee that practice doesn't exist in our supply chain", the representative added.
Uniqlo, which has taken a public position against the forced labor of Uyghurs, is alleged to have sourced cotton from the Anhui province were thousands of Uyghur workers have been transferred.
SMCP is alleged to be a shareholder in a firm with factories in Xinjiang, but the company refuted that and said it would work with investigators.© 2021 AFP
10 Comments
Login to comment
gakinotsukai
a japanese company working hand in hand with the chinese CCP ...
we can relate with other article here about chinese CCP
PTownsend
Capitalism makes strange bedfellows.
Septim Dynasty
Tadashi Yanai has always been a pro-CCP stooge.
Commodore Perry
Magistrates at the national anti-terror prosecutor's office in Paris are probing claims the multinational companies are complicit in crimes against humanity, the source said, confirming a report on the Mediapart investigative website.
Hope the woke libs pick up the banner for the march against the CCP on this matter.
noriahojanen
A sensible cerebration greeting to the CCP 100th anniversary :)
Uniqlo's CEO Yanai had been elusive and equivocal over the forced labor dispute in Xingjian. Instead of leaving things bygone and forgotten, the group is now paying high prices. Uniqlo also suffered import bans in the United States.
Global businesses shouldn't underestimate China risks. They need to decide the position. Cannot take and eat a cake at the same time.
Bjorn Tomention
Forced labor, child labor, slave labor, the list of companies would just about fit on a toilet roll, you could start with apple and a few other big names, by the way where do you greenies think the rare earth and things comes from to make your electric cars & cell phone batteries and things, yes thats right forced labor, child labor & slave labor in many cases.
Uniqlo & Zara lol .......................
dagon
Capitalism makes strange bedfellows.
Nothing strange about it. Transnational capital trumps all other interests. "Democratic" or "communist" or Democrat or Republican are just empty signifiers. We have the oligarchs and the oppressed basically.
smithinjapan
Not surprised.
englisc aspyrgend
The power to change all this lies in our hands, all of you posting on this site and the rest of the population of every country, stop buying from companies complicit in genocide, sell their shares, don’t buy goods made in China.
Put your money where your mouth is!
RoccoL
The everlasting pursuit of profit via murky and cheap supply chains. Now you know why Uniqlo etc are so cheap.
Uniqlo - it’s Ok to charge more for t-shirt if we know that abhorrent suffering isn’t contained in the fabric.
nandakandamanda
@JT, "French probes Uniqlo" seems to be missing something. French what? Or should it be 'France probes', or possibly 'French probe...'?
Moderator: It has been corrected, thank you.