Fuji media tycoon Hieda quits adviser panel over TV host scandal

Longtime Fuji Media Holdings Inc executive Hisashi Hieda stepped down Thursday from the company's management advisory panel as its broadcasting unit remains under fire for its handling of a sexual misconduct scandal involving former TV host Masahiro Nakai.

The shakeup of the panel, which advises Fuji Media's board on matters including top management selection, comes amid scrutiny of Hieda's enduring influence as Fuji Television Network Inc struggles with the scandal that has led sponsors to pull their commercials.

Hieda, 87, has also faced pressure to resign as executive managing adviser from a U.S. investment fund that holds shares in Fuji Media. The fund has accused him of being a "dictator" who has ruled over the giant broadcaster group for some 40 years.

The departure of Hieda from the management advisory panel was decided at regular board meetings by Fuji and Fuji TV on Thursday.

Fuji Media President Osamu Kanemitsu told reporters afterward that Hieda was absent from the meetings due to hospitalization for a lumbar compression fracture after a fall at home.

Last month, then Fuji TV Chairman Shuji Kano and President Koichi Minato resigned to take responsibility for the scandal that initially surfaced through weekly magazine reports in December.

Shukan Bunshun magazine has reported that Nakai, best known as a member of the now-defunct pop group SMAP, engaged in alleged nonconsensual sexual activity with a woman in June 2023, resulting in a 90 million yen out-of-court settlement.

Fuji TV has admitted it was aware of some "trouble" between the woman and Nakai, who regularly appeared on the network's programming, but it did not respond immediately, citing the woman's desire to keep the matter discreet and return to work.

While Fuji TV has vowed to revamp its management, some observers believe Hieda's continued presence could hinder meaningful reform.

