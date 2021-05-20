Global-Dining restaurant operator defies Tokyo government’s early closure request

The Global-Dining restaurant chain announced this week that it would defy the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s coronavirus special measures law and continue operating its 23 restaurants, including the izakaya-style eatery Gonpachi.

Restaurants in Tokyo have been asked to comply with early closure requests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Global-Dining Inc President Kozo Hasegawa stated on the company’s website that their restaurants would continue regular business hours and not comply with the special measures law. One of the compelling reasons he cited was the inadequate support money from the Tokyo government.

The company previously voiced its support for the reduced business hours as a public safety measure. However, Tokyo’s third state of emergency declared on April 25 was issued as a preventative measure. Thus, the restaurant chain argues that the Tokyo government’s order is “a restriction on private rights” and “unacceptable under pre-emptive steps” to curb surging coronavirus infections.

On May 17, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government stated that at least 33 restaurants in the city had failed to comply with temporary business closures or shortened business hours during the state of emergency.

