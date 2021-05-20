Global-Dining restaurant operator defies Tokyo government’s early closure request

The Global-Dining restaurant chain announced this week that it would defy the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s coronavirus special measures law and continue operating its 23 restaurants, including the izakaya-style eatery Gonpachi.
Restaurants in Tokyo have been asked to comply with early closure requests amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Global-Dining Inc President Kozo Hasegawa stated on the company’s website that their restaurants would continue regular business hours and not comply with the special measures law. One of the compelling reasons he cited was the inadequate support money from the Tokyo government.
The company previously voiced its support for the reduced business hours as a public safety measure. However, Tokyo’s third state of emergency declared on April 25 was issued as a preventative measure. Thus, the restaurant chain argues that the Tokyo government’s order is “a restriction on private rights” and “unacceptable under pre-emptive steps” to curb surging coronavirus infections.
On May 17, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government stated that at least 33 restaurants in the city had failed to comply with temporary business closures or shortened business hours during the state of emergency.© Japan Today
Ai Wonder
This is why the virus is so persistent here.
El Rata
Cool, I might just hop on the Shinkansen and visit the place on the weekend. I will be proud to support a business that does not fall for the fearmongering and cares about their employees livelihoods.
JeffLee
How can you be "asked" to comply with an "order"? You are ordered to comply with an order. You are asked to comply with a request.
Gooch
Good on 'em.
This government (and most others) continues to lie about everything to do with this virus (and pretty much everything else as well), so why listen to a thing they say or follow any of their orders/urges/requests/gentle nudges/veiled threats?
Patrick
I am one of the few fully-vax'd healthcare workers. I am happy to patronize this company, as I am sick and tired (pun?) of scurrying to feed before "last order" at 7pm!
Larr Flint
Yeah, being in hospitality now is equal with being poor.
Actually being in any industry other than working for government equals to being poor.
Subsidy? Yeah have fun trying to survive on that. I'm not surprised they go against it.
More problems ahead, as those people who used to work for restaurants won't come back. Why should they? And I wouldn't count on immigration , especially here in Japan.
rainyday
I was under the impression that most healthcare workers in Japan were getting sick and tired of desperately trying to take care of thousands of people sick or dying from Covid 19 in overstretched hospitals.
Interesting to note that your main concern in this regard is the inconvenience of having to order dinner out before 7PM.
Monty
@El Rata
Enjoy Gonpachi!
El Rata
Cheers! Everyone who's not afraid should do the same, not everyday you encounter a business that's willing to stand against this nonsense that's driving average people into poverty.
gakinotsukai
and this how covid variants emerge ...
Chris Whitmore
Its not the employees livelihoods this guy cares about, it’s his own bank balance.
I highly doubt they pay their workers any higher than the absolute bare minimum wage they’re legally required to pay them.
Blacklabel
Which is better then the zero wage that people get paid to not work at a closed restaurant.
yet strangely, the rent and utilities are still due whether people get paid or not.
Got 2 masks and 100,000 yen once though. While paying 10 times than in monthly tax. Thanks government!
nonu6976
I see quite a few places that are open past 8pm - some of them just openly flaunt, while others just close the door and turn down the lights once 8pm hits. I'm still confused myself as to whether these directives have to be followed or not, and if not, apart from not being eligible for compensation, is there any other punishment?
Chris Whitmore
Because a swift and proper lockdown and then a strict border control policy making sure that incoming travellers (especially those of Japanese nationality who have, until now, been allowed in willy nilly with zero true controls/tracking on their movement) should have been enacted from the very beginning. Short pain for long term gain.
Instead we have these hand wringing ineffective measures that hold businesses back over a long period of time.
Aly Rustom
agree 100%.
But in all fairness, if the gov is just targeting restaurants and bars, NOT closing schools and pushing for home schooling, NOT pressuring companies to let people work from home, NOT rolling out the vaccine in a timely manner, and finally still going ahead with the deadly Olympics, can we honestly blame these businesses when they claim that they are being unfairly targeted and begin to push back?
rainyday
If you are doing well enough that you are paying 1 million Yen a month in tax then yeah, you should be thankful.
cleo
Blacklabel - You're paying 1 million yen a month in tax??
I smell bovine ordure.
ian
Test case, let's see what happens
Blacklabel
Yes I am paying that much income tax, sadly. It’s one of those plus minus type situations for which I feel blessed but angry when my tax payments are misused.
So in return I have been feeding all my favorite bar and restaurant employees at my house for a change. Not like they can work or eat now thanks to these nonsensical government regulations.
Velius
@rainyday
A person can be concerned about both, you know? And why would you want to deny someone a proper meal? Even in healthcare people take turns, it’s called “shifts”, ever heard of that? Just because there are sick people to take care of 24/7, doesn’t mean that any given worker has to work 24/7. Think a little before you post.
Patrick
This is not my main concern.
All of the measures Japan has ever thrown against COVID19 are theater - and lame, at that.
descendent
I'm with you Blacklabel, it's sad that we have to pay so much. I would actually love to get my tax bill down to 1m/month. But we have to give back, an I like your idea of feeding the less fortunate, I might try that myself.
Do the hustle
Under the laws of a SOE the government can (and should) close all these businesses. However, they do not have the power to penalize those who disregard the orders. That has to be passed through the diet which could take six months. You have all these people protesting the Olympics, but these rat bags that refused to follow the guidelines are much worse. Send the police around there and make them stop people entering and kick out all the patrons at curfew time.
ian
Well I would love to get my tax bill up to 1m/month and much much more
Elvis is here
Considering how non- proactive the government is, and putting the burden on the average Joe to prevent transmission, I can't blame people for defying the gov.
nonu6976
fxgai
If the government response were effective people would be more inclined to suck it up but there is still no end in sight here in Japan. Coronavirus isn’t the only thing that affects people’s lives
oyatoi
Operation Dinner Out’s a go!
Speed
Let's just all agree that the government has lost support.
CrashTestDummy
So, the coronavirus transmission is higher after 8pm? Where is the science that backs up those theories?
Not just Japan, but the governments around the world are not basing much of the shutdown regulations on science. The US has seen lower transmission rates and deaths, the more the country has opened up. The governments around the world are really picking winners and losers with arbitrary shutdown measures only on certain businesses.
expat
If these idiots want to risk getting sick it's their right to do so, but it's not their right to put others at risk due to their own selfish indifference to the danger they may present to others. Personally, I hope they and their families don't get sick, but it doesn't look like anything short of coming down with Covid-19 will make most of them - or most of you - reexamine their sense of entitlement.
theResident
Good on him. I know other places open too. The compensation for complying with the 'request to comply' is derisory. To add insult to injury, not being able to serve Alcohol is crippling to many establishments in terms of profit.
If you pay the restaurants 75-80% of their average monthly average in the two years leading up to March 2020 and pay the same to their staff then that might be incentive to close.
In any case, anywhere that is serving Alcohol is full to the rafters. Not exactly the way to stop infection spreading.
kohakuebisu
I like that the Japanese government does not have emergency powers.
If businesses cannot cooperate during a pandemic and claim "private property rights" as the reason why, do not be surprised if the government decides to change the constitution to bring in lots of new powers.
I would expect these new powers to be very nasty and go way beyond not respecting "private property rights" of bar owners during a pandemic. Bars having to close at 8pm during an emergency is a small price to pay for not having a Kenpeitai equivalent sitting there ready to shut down all forms of dissent. We have been there before, so let's learn from history.
theResident
@expat - A lot more people will end up topping themselves than dying from Covid if they can't work! It's not a sense of entitlement. Compensate properly and then fair enough.