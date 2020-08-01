Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Government pension fund keeping eye on global macro-economic policy amid pandemic, president says

1 Comment
By Takashi Umekawa, Daiki Iga and Mayu Sakoda
TOKYO

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, has been closely watching global macro-economic policies since the coronavirus outbreak as these measures may affect markets, the president said.

"As authorities in the world have conducted large-scale fiscal and monetary policy, one of our focus points is how such measures would affect markets," said Masataka Miyazono, who took over as president in April.

GPIF managed 150.6 trillion yen as of end-March and does not usually disclose its influences.

Since the current financial year started in April, Japan's government has compiled two extra budgets for a stimulus package, worth 233.9 trillion yen in total, aiming to cushion the economic blow from the outbreak.

Rating agency Fitch on Wednesday lowered its outlook for Japan's long-term foreign currency debt rating to negative from stable, citing the heavy blow from the coronavirus crisis and rising public debt.

"Currently we are not concerned (about such downgrading moves) but of course we should carefully monitor that point as an investor," Miyazono said.

GPIF had reported a record quarterly loss of 17.71 trillion yen ($168.6 billion) in the three months through March as global stock markets plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Miyazono said the fund's investment philosophy of pursuing stable profits would not change.

GPIF in April raised its allocation target for foreign bonds to 25% from 15% and lowered domestic bonds allocation to 25% from 35%. Its portfolio is evenly split at 25% each across domestic and foreign stocks and domestic and foreign bonds.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Its portfolio is evenly split at 25% each across domestic and foreign stocks and domestic and foreign bonds.

I don't know why this fund even exists, beyond symbolism. It's stuffed with securities. In other words, it's not used for funding our pensions. if so it would need to be stuffed with cash.

The authorities certainly don't encash stocks and bonds every time a pensioner collects his-her bimonthly payment. LOL. Those would be massive transactions that would routinely sway markets. But they dont, because they don't happen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #91: A Never Ending Rainy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog