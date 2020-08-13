Grounded Japanese try virtual overseas holidays

Japanese businessman Katsuo Inoue chose Italy for this year's summer vacation, and he enjoyed the trimmings of a business class cabin and soaked up the sights of Florence and Rome - without ever leaving Tokyo.
Inoue, 56, and his wife "flew" as clients of Tokyo entertainment company First Airlines, which is tapping into a growing virtual reality travel market for Japanese holidaymakers grounded by coronavirus restrictions.
"I often go overseas on business, but I haven’t been to Italy," he told Reuters. "My impression was rather good because I got a sense of actually seeing things there."
Grounded travelers sit in first or business class seats in a mock airline cabin where they are served in-flight meals and drinks, with flat panel screens displaying aircraft exterior views including passing clouds.
Virtual reality goggles provide immersive tours at destinations including - as well as Italy's cities of culture - Paris, New York, Rome and Hawaii.
The coronavirus has stopped most travel from Japan. The country's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, said numbers flying to foreign destinations on its planes fell by 96% in June.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicted last month that it would take until 2024 for global passenger numbers to recover.
At First Airlines, where "passengers" are even given a pre-flight safety demonstration with a life vest and oxygen mask, bookings are up about 50 percent since the pandemic began, according to the company.
"We get some customers who normally travel to Hawaii every year and they can experience some of that here," its president, Hiroaki Abe, said.
Japan has recorded over 50,000 coronavirus cases, with just over a thousand deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK. A second wave of infections that gathered pace in July has dimmed expectations for a recovery in domestic travel.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
BertieWooster
And people pay money for this?
zatoizugoodo
Oh my god. Do people really have this much trouble keeping themselves occupied?
kurisupisu
More money than sense?
CrashTestDummy
I think it is interesting and would be good change of pace to eat there instead of eating in a regular restaurant. However, by no means is it a substitute for real travel.
Elvis is here
Not a mask in sight!!!
NPSolberg
Well! Why not? Never tried it, but could be fun once. Always amazes me What people come up with to make money. :)
Toasted Heretic
Personally, I liked to escape with a good novel, but each to their own, I guess.
since1981
Elvis, look at the second pic. Also, first pic you can’t see the faces of the people.
that said, are you kidding me! I think I’ll start a new lesson at my school. ‘How To Have A Life’
yoshisan88
It is a VR experience fun ride with food and drinks served by cosplaying staff. Nothing more or less. To be considered a substitute for traveling is quite crazy.
StevieJ
Somebody spends their own money on something I don't agree with. Let's complain about it on the internet!
Seriously people, it doesn't get more "old man yells at cloud" than that. Let people enjoy things.
Elvis is here
since 1981:
look at the first pic!!!
Tokyo-Engr
Someone is offering a service which people want and seem to enjoy. If the clients are happy what is the problem. There are no social problems caused by this business so why should we care or complain about this.
At least they are trying to be creative during Covid-19.
I would personally not choose this service but if others do I hope they enjoy.
Serrano
Grounded travelers sit in first or business class seats in a mock airline cabin
This wouldn't work for me. As soon as I sank down into one of those luxurious seats I would know this is not a real trip. :l
Kobe White Bar Owner
One step away from Total Rekall.
Get Ready For A Surprise!
MarkX
I'd like to know how much this little bit of escapism costs? If it is not too expensive then I have see no problem with it. No different than going to see a movie.