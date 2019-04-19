Head of Japan's Lixil bows to investor pressure in boardroom drama

By Junko Fujita

Japanese toilet maker Lixil Group’s CEO is to resign next month, marking a rare victory for activist minority shareholders who had demanded that he step down.

Yoichiro Ushioda’s plan to resign, announced on April 18, could be a signal that vocal minority shareholders are becoming more successful in changing the management of Japanese companies following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s efforts to strengthen corporate governance.

Ushioda’s move follows a boardroom drama that has been unusually fractious, at least by the standards of corporate Japan.

Ushioda, who hails from one of the company’s founding families, said he was resigning as chief executive and chairman of the board.

This followed Lixil’s statement that it would fall to a full-year net loss of 53 billion yen ($4734 million) in the year that ended in March, from its previous forecast of a slight profit.

Lixil has said the meeting would be held in the latter half of May, adding that Ushioda and Yamanashi had requested that to be halted.

Lixil was created in 2011 through a merger of five building materials and housing companies, including Tostem and Inax.

As of September, 38 percent of Lixil’s shareholders were foreign institutions while 7.2 percent of the company was held by Japanese institutions, it said last month.

