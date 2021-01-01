Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022

MOSCOW

The Russian subsidiary of Japan's Honda Motor Co says it will stop supplying new cars to official dealers in Russia in 2022 as part of the company's efforts to restructure its operations.

The company said it would keep its presence on the Russian market with motorcycle and power equipment sales, and retain its activities related to the after-sales service of its vehicles.

Honda, which has no plants in Russia unlike other Japanese carmakers such as Toyota and Nissan, sold 79 vehicles in Russia last month, a 50% drop from a year earlier, according to the Association of European Businesses.

Its sales from January to November were down 15% to 1,383 vehicles.

More than 1.3 million new cars were sold in Russia during that period.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Honda is also scaling back from India as well, preparing for an eventual market exit.

Toyota is the sole Japanese automaker left still strong on its feet, but for how long.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/honda-discontinues-civic-sedan-crv-suv/articleshow/79932778.cms

Honda discontinues Civic sedan, CRV SUV

