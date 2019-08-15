Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Honda to stop making cars in Argentina in 2020

0 Comments
By Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO

Japan’s Honda Motor Co says it will stop producing automobiles in Argentina next year as part of a global shift in how it shares production between regions.

Honda said its Campana plant in the province of Buenos Aires, which produces the HR-V model, will focus solely on making on motorcycles. Honda started making motorcycles in Argentina in 2006 and began auto production there in 2011.

Responding to Reuters questions, Honda said in a statement the decision was part of a global reorganization of auto production and was unrelated to the results of the primary elections in Argentina on Sunday.

Around 1,000 employees work in Honda Argentina, and the company is in talks with the local union to offer a buyout for the employees involved in the auto production, the company said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Top 3 Roppongi Exhibitions To See This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

How to Make Small Talk in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Daimonji

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Community Support

Cocofulu and Melissa: Bilingual Baking Classes Seasoned with Friendship

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Permanent Poop Museum Now Open in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon