A man looks around a shop selling tableware in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Household spending in Japan posts biggest rise in three years

TOKYO

Japanese households increased their spending at the fastest rate in three years in August as large summer bonuses led them to make costly purchases, government data showed Friday.

Spending by households with two or more people rose 2.8 percent from a year earlier after adjusting for inflation to 292,481 yen, the largest increase since August 2015, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry said.

It was the second consecutive month of gains following a 0.1 percent increase in July, prompting the ministry to say household spending is "beginning to pick up," an improvement from its assessment the previous month that it was "firm and has mostly leveled off."

Spending on durable goods such as cars and refrigerators climbed. That on air conditioners rose amid a blistering heatwave across the country.

Households also paid more for supplementary education such as cram schools, while spending less on domestic travel and lodging.

A sustained pickup in private consumption, which accounts for more than half of economic activity in Japan, is seen as crucial for the world's third-largest economy to continue expanding after it logged a robust 3.0 percent annualized real growth rate in the April-June quarter.

But slow wage gains have been a limiting factor as companies opt to invest in factories and equipment rather than give workers pay raises. The average income of salaried households with at least two people actually fell a real 0.6 percent in the reporting month to 510,437 yen, the data showed.

The tepid wage growth has hindered the Bank of Japan in lifting inflation toward its 2 percent target, leading it to make changes to monetary policy in July designed to allow its large-scale easing measures to be prolonged.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Are you kidding me? Just a few months back there was an article on JT because of the hot summer people are buying more drinks, fans, aircons.... The government is grasping at straws here.

That is nothing the government should be proud of! People had to get external education because government provided isn't good enough!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

