Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

India seeks Japan's help to build LNG facilities

0 Comments
NEW DELHI

India has asked Japan to help build infrastructure needed to boost the usage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in India and elsewhere in Asia, India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said after a meeting this week with Japan's trade minister, Hiroshige Seko.

India wants to increase the share of gas, which is a cleaner fuel than oil, to 15 percent of its energy usage by 2030 from 6.2 percent currently.

"Explored opportunities for Japanese investments in India's gas infrastructure and SPR (strategic petroleum reserve) program," Pradhan tweeted after a meeting with Seko.

The two ministers also discussed the possibility of developing joint energy projects in Africa, Pradhan said.

Seko's visit to New Delhi has come at a time when India is preparing to create a network with other major oil consumers in Asia, such as China, South Korea and Japan, to negotiate better terms with sellers. world's biggest LNG buyers, all in Asia, are increasingly clubbing together to secure more flexible supply contracts in a move that shifts power to importers from producers in an oversupplied market.

The world's three biggest LNG buyers - China, Japan and South Korea - joined together last year in March to secure flexible supply contracts. was not part of that group. However, in October the Indian cabinet approved a plan allowing New Delhi to work with Japan to make long-term LNG import deals more affordable for its consumers.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan in Japan: 3 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Are ‘Sumo Girls’ Equal But Different?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Hot springs

Tsuetate Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

7 Recipes For A Full Japan-Inspired Dinner At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks