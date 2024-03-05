Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A shopper is reflected on a mirror glass as she checks food items at a supermarket in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato/File
business

Inflation in Japan's capital re-accelerates in February

5 Comments
By Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara
TOKYO

Core inflation in Japan's capital re-accelerated in February above the central bank's target as the effects of government fuel subsidies faded, data showed on Tuesday, a sign conditions for ending negative interest rates were falling into place.

But an index stripping away the effect of energy costs, seen as an indicator of the broader price trend, slowed, shifting the focus on whether Japan can see wage hikes strong enough to underpin consumption.

The data will be among factors the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will scrutinize ahead of its policy-setting meeting on March 18-19 in judging whether to phase out its massive stimulus program.

Core consumer price index (CPI) in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide figures, rose 2.5% in February from a year earlier, matching market forecasts, data showed on Tuesday.

The rise in the core index, which strips away the effect of volatile fresh food prices, followed a 1.8% rise in January.

A separate index that excludes the effect of both fresh food and fuel costs, rose 3.1% in February from a year earlier, slowing from a 3.3% gain in January. It was the slowest annual pace of increase since February 2023.

The disinflation isn't very broad-based as it mostly reflects a slowdown in processed food inflation," Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics, said on the slowdown in the index excluding fresh food and energy.

"There's nothing in today's report that would prevent the Bank of Japan from ending negative interest rates next month."

Japan unexpectedly slipped into a recession at the end of last year with the economy shrinking an annualised 0.4% in October-December on weak corporate and household spending.

But with inflation having exceeded 2% for well over a year and prospects for bumper wage hikes heightening, many market players expect the BOJ to end its negative interest rate policy by April.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said last week that it was too early to conclude that inflation was close to sustainably meeting the central bank's 2% target. But he said the economy was recovering moderately and showing promising signs on the wage outlook.

In an effort to reflate growth and keep inflation stably at its 2% inflation target, the BOJ currently guides short-term rates at -0.1% and the 10-year government bond yield around 0%.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

The days of the 800 yen lunch in downtown Tokyo are over.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Redemption: Used to enjoy the cheap bi-rus too. You're right, those days are long gone :-(

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The days of the 800 yen lunch in downtown Tokyo are over.

Only thing to achieve below that is by buying few onigiris, that's what JGovt really want isn't it.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

 it was too early to conclude that inflation was close to sustainably meeting the central bank's 2% target

Here's another thing to conclude, people wage are stagnant while daily items price are increasing. Is it sustainable?

0 ( +3 / -3 )

fasten your seat belt, inflation is coming. My solution is : Bento !!! trust me, this magic weapon can solve the effect of inflation. Just cook and prepare your own food, at the end of the month you will find that, wow you save a lot of your salary!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mai Shoji, Freelance Announcer and Media Maven

Savvy Tokyo

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 4 – 10, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Life as a Ski Instructor in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Spring Hinamatsuri Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Popular Mosques in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Karato Fish Market

GaijinPot Travel

Ebino Plateau

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo