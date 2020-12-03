Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Inovio signs COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal with Japan's Kaneka

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Kaneka Corp has entered into a deal to manufacture Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the U.S.-based vaccine maker said on Thursday.

It did not disclose the terms of the agreement with Kaneka Eurogentec, a unit of the Japanese chemical company.

Inovio has also signed manufacturing deals with medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific among others, to increase supply of the vaccine, which entered a mid-stage study last month.

The Phase 3 of the mid-to-late stage study is under a partial hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as it seeks more information, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into cells.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog