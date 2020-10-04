Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ishikawa Prefecture opens shop in Singapore to test product sales

SINGAPORE

The government of Ishikawa Prefecture has opened a temporary shop in Singapore to test how its products sell to local consumers.

Named "Flavours of Ishikawa," the shop is located in the second basement level of the Takashimaya Shopping Centre on Orchard Road and features a booth selling gold leaf -- the prefecture accounts for about 99 percent of Japan's total output -- and related accessories, according to an announcement by the prefecture on Friday.

Also on sale are processed food, amazake sweet, fermented rice milk, and traditional craftwork refurbished in a modern manner.

The shop will be open for four months through Feb 10 next year, a month longer than a similar shop that opened temporarily in Singapore last year.

In a related move, Ishikawa has launched online sales of its products through Singapore's e-commerce operator Lazada Group.

