Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: FOPE
business

Italian fine jewelry brand FOPE opens first flagship store in Tokyo's Ginza district

0 Comments
TOKYO

Italian fine jewelry brand FOPE has opened its first flagship store in Japan, FOPE Ginza, marking a significant milestone for the brand. Nestled amid the opulence of Ginza, where luxury brands reign supreme, FOPE Ginza will captivate discerning shoppers with its understated elegance, becoming the brand's third flagship store in the world, following locations in Piazza San Marco in Venice and Old Bond Street in London.

Amid the towering buildings that define the vibrant cityscape of Ginza, FOPE Ginza stands out with its new elegant two-story white building, housing FOPE's finest creations and representing its inaugural flagship presence in Japan.

"I am thrilled and proud of the opening of FOPE’s Japan flagship store in our third year in the market. It brings me immense joy to open the store alongside my family and the future generations of the Cazzola family," said Umberto  Cazzola, FOPE chairman.

Spanning approximately 100 square meters, the bright and inviting interior of the store showcases elements inspired by Italian architecture and design. The façade features Venetian Terrazzo in light colors, with separate panels arranged in a pyramid-like structure, reminiscent of the facades of Renaissance palaces. At night, retro illumination installed between the panels softly illuminates the building and its surroundings.

Inside, the store is divided into three areas reminiscent of Renaissance humanistic architecture, separated by three arches. The open atrium at the entrance welcomes customers with an abundance of natural light flowing through two glass windows, serving as a welcoming space. In the center, there is a spacious customer service area where customers can try on FOPE's collection at their leisure.

Further inside, a VIP room is available for private viewing, and on the second floor, a chic café allows customers to further enjoy the ambiance and offers a unique experience when events are simultaneously held on both floors. Witness the enchantment of FOPE Ginza illuminating the Ginza landscape and captivating jewelry enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Address: 2-4-5 Ginza

Source: FOPE Japan

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel