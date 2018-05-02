Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Itochu says annual profit jumps 14%

TOKYO

Japanese trading house Itochu Corp on Wednesday said its annual net profit jumped 13.7 percent to a record level in the last financial year, boosted by higher coal prices and a strong performance in its food and retail operations.

The company also predicted another record-profit for the current financial year, which kicked off last month.

Itochu's net profit for the year ended March 31 came to 400.33 billion yen, marking a record for the second straight year. That was in line with its own forecast of 400 billion yen, but fell short of a mean estimate of 432 billion yen among 9 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

The results were affected by large one-off losses booked in the January-March quarter, including a 29 billion yen impairment loss on its stake in C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd, a Hong-Kong listed agri-food company.

For the year until the end of March, 2019, Itochu predicted a net profit of 450 billion yen, beating a mean estimate of 431 billion yen among 9 analysts.

