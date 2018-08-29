Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Itochu to buy stake in EV startup Singulato: sources

0 Comments
By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING

Japanese trading house Itochu Corp is to invest less than 1 billion yen ($9.05 million) in Singulato Motors, a Chinese smart, connected electric vehicle startup – a deal that might lead to further partnerships with Japanese automakers and suppliers, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The two sources said that although Itochu's stake will be small, the deal should create opportunities for Singulato, in which Intel Corp also already has a small stake.

Those opportunities could include cooperation with Japanese companies, including some of Japan's automakers, which are scrambling to meet stringent Chinese production quotas for battery electric cars.

"This deal opens up for Singulato a possible deal for cooperation with one or two Japanese automakers or parts suppliers," said one of the two people.

Both sources declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak with reporters.

Itochu did not disclose the size of its investment in Singulato. A Beijing-based spokeswoman for Singulato declined to comment.

Itochu said in a statement, made available to Reuters by one of the two sources, that it sees a rare opportunity for companies like Singulato to break into the automotive market thanks to its shift to electrified propulsion technology, which it said should shake up an industry still largely based on the conventional internal combustion engine.

Itochu plans to take advantage of its car marketing and retailing know-how and expertise to help accelerate Singulato’s development in China, which is emerging rapidly as a primary market for electrified vehicles.

Singulato plans to start producing and selling its first model, a fully-electric SUV called the iS6, by the end of 2018.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

The Northern Japan Alps

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Careers

Bringing Businesses To Life Through The Lens With Photographer Tia Haygood

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Kongobu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hometown Heroes: 5 Japanese Soccer Clubs for 5 Types of Fans

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unnecessary Things Tourists Do When Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon