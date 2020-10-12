Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Wikipedia
business

JAL eyes discount network for post-coronavirus tourism

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan Airlines wants to create a low-cost carrier network with three of its discount carriers to tap leisure travel that, unlike business travel, could rebound as the coronavirus wanes, the company president said.

"Aviation won't return to what it was before and business travel demand could even shrink further. One of our targets is tourism," Yuji Akasaka told a media briefing.

Japan Airlines' three low-cost regional carriers include Jetstar, which it operates with Qantas Airlines, Spring Airlines Japan, a joint venture with China's Spring Airlines, and its wholly owned ZIPAIR unit.

Akasaka did not say whether Japan would seek to formally merge their operations through acquisitions.

Japan Airlines, like other carriers, has been hammered by a collapse in international air travel to about a tenth of what it was before the coronavirus outbreak, but has seen domestic flight demand rebound helped by a government campaign to promote tourism.

"The impact of that campaign has been significant and in late September going into October we are seeing traveler numbers increase to about 50% of what they were a year ago," Akasaka said.

To survive the downturn in demand, which Japan Airlines expects to last until at least 2024 on international routes, Akasaka said the carrier would look to boost revenue from non-airline businesses such as drone parcel deliveries.

Japan Airlines last month announced a tie-up with Matternet, to launch the U.S. company's urban drone logistics business in Japan. This year, it also invested in a German start up, Volocopter, that is developing air taxis.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo