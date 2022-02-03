Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JAL narrows April-Dec loss

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co said Wednesday its net loss narrowed to 128.32 billion yen ($1.12 billion) for the April to December period, from a 212.72 billion yen loss a year earlier, as air travel demand rebounded after the COVID-19 emergency was fully lifted in October at home.

But a JAL executive said the airline saw demand beginning to slow as the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus started to spread in Japan from late last year.

Revenue soared 39.8 percent to 498.48 billion yen for the nine- month period on a pickup in demand from tourists and businesses as well as for cargo services.

Japan enjoyed a lull from the pandemic last fall when a state of emergency was lifted across the country following a decline in infection cases, boosting travel demand.

The number of passengers on domestic flights for the April-December period increased 23.3 percent to 11.99 million from a year earlier, while those on international flights more than doubled to 594,851, the company said.

Its domestic rival ANA Holdings Inc. also reported solid results Tuesday, as it posted an operating profit of 100 million yen in the three months ended in December, returning to the black for the first time in eight quarters on improving demand last fall.

JAL maintained its forecast for the fiscal year ending in March, expecting a net loss of 146 billion yen on revenue of 766 billion yen.

But with Japan seeing a rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron strain from the year-end holidays, growth in reservations has been slow with the January domestic passenger numbers remaining only half of the pre-pandemic level.

"We will never give up trying to meet the forecast targets," Senior Managing Executive Officer Hideki Kikuyama told reporters online.

A resurgence in infections led the Japanese government to declare a quasi-state of emergency in many parts of Japan last month and keep in place its entry ban for nonresident foreigners since late November.

