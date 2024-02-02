Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Japan Airlines plane is parked at Haneda airport in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
business

JAL net profit jumps fivefold to ¥85.87 bil in April-December

TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co said Friday its net profit for the nine months ended December increased more than fivefold from a year earlier to 85.87 billion yen, thanks to a post-COVID surge in demand.

Its sales rose 24.2 percent to 1.25 trillion yen for the period, with those in its international flight business climbing 64.3 percent, boosted by inbound travel, and domestic flight operations growing 25.9 percent, JAL said.

The rise in profit reflects a solid recovery in air travel demand that had been dented by coronavirus restrictions.

The airline maintained its earnings projection for the full year ending March. However, it plans to book an operating expense of around 15 billion yen due to the loss of one of its jets in a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport last month.

The company expects its group net profit to grow 2.3-fold in fiscal 2023 from the previous year to 80 billion yen on sales of 1.68 trillion yen, up 22.4 percent.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

