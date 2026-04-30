JAL reports highest sales of ¥2.01 trillion in FY2025

Japan Airlines Co. said Thursday its revenue rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier to a record 2.01 trillion yen ($12.5 billion) in the fiscal year ended March, the highest since its relisting in 2012, aided by robust demand for domestic and international travel.

Its net profit for fiscal 2025 jumped 28.6 percent to 137.60 billion yen, driven by an increase in travelers, including those flying on business and inbound tourists.

The number of domestic passengers rose 5.8 percent to 38.23 million, while international travelers increased 5.6 percent to 8.01 million.

For the current fiscal year started April, the company maintained its forecasts announced in March, saying it can cope with "severe" global conditions, such as the tense situation in the Middle East.

It expects net profit to fall 20.1 percent to 110 billion yen, partly due to an increase in maintenance costs, while sales are projected to grow 4.1 percent to 2.10 trillion yen.

The airline said at a press conference Thursday it expects to offset the impact of rising fuel prices through countermeasures, including government relief measures and higher fuel surcharges.

JAL is set to raise its surcharges for international flights in May.

Meanwhile, ANA Holdings Inc reported its net profit for fiscal 2025 rose 10.5 percent from a year earlier to a record 169.08 billion yen, also helped by strong demand.

Revenue grew 12.3 percent to 2.54 trillion yen, while operating profit rose 10.6 percent to 217.44 billion yen, both marking record highs, the parent of All Nippon Airways Co said.

For fiscal 2026, it forecasts net profit will drop 43.2 percent to 96 billion yen, on sales of 2.77 trillion yen, up 9.1 percent.

It expects operating profit to decrease to 150 billion yen, partly due to the impact of soaring fuel prices amid the Middle East conflict.

© KYODO