Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Heavy machines are seen at a construction site in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
business

January core machinery orders rise 8.2 percent month/month

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan’s core machinery orders rose 8.2 percent in January from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was more than the median estimate of a 5.6 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders increased 2.9 percent in January, compared with the median estimate for a 0.6 percent increase.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Beyond ‘Kirei’: 5 Phrases to Help You Use Japanese Like a Boss this Spring

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Yurei Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Pocket Shelter: The Disaster App That Just Might Save Your Life

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Nature

Todoroki Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Worst (And Best) White Days Ever: Women Share Their Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING