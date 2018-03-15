January core machinery orders rise 8.2 percent month/month

Heavy machines are seen at a construction site in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Japan’s core machinery orders rose 8.2 percent in January from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was more than the median estimate of a 5.6 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders increased 2.9 percent in January, compared with the median estimate for a 0.6 percent increase.

