Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's April industrial output up 0.3% month-on-month

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's industrial output rose 0.3 percent in April from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, casting some doubt on the strength of corporate activity.

The rise was less than a median forecast for a 1.2 percent increase and followed a 1.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.3 percent in May but fall 0.8 percent in June, the data showed.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Get Yourself Connected: A Quick Guide to Internet Setup in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

Reasons to be Cheerful: Why Being an ALT Is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog