Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A shopper looks at goods at an Aeon shopping mall in Chiba. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan's June retail sales fall for fourth month, but at slower pace

2 Comments
By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Daniel Leussink
TOKYO

Retail sales in Japan fell for the fourth straight month in June as consumer sentiment remained bruised due to the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, though the pace of decline was slower than expected.

The extended fall in retail sales backed signs that the health crisis has thrown the world's third-largest economy into a deep recession.

Retail sales dropped 1.2% in June from a year earlier, pulled down by weakness in spending on general merchandise as well as big ticket items such as cars, trade ministry data showed on Thursday.

But there were bright spots in spending on food, toiletries and household electronics, which meant the decline was much smaller than a 6.5% drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

"It's quite a positive surprise," said Taro Saito, executive research fellow at NLI Research Institute.

"The reason is that it's consumption of goods, which has been coming back after the state of emergency was lifted."

Compared to a month earlier, retail sales in June jumped 13.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis, rising for the second consecutive month.

The latest indicator should ease some concerns among policymakers after data early this week showing weaker first-quarter corporate spending suggested the blow to the economy from the virus was much deeper than first thought.

Policymakers are hoping a rebound in private spending, which accounts for more than half of the economy, will help provide a backbone to growth as sluggish global demand casts a shadow over the economic outlook.

But Saito warned against being overly optimistic about the state of consumption as demand for services such as eating out and hotel stays remains depressed due to pandemic risks.

The economy is forecast to have contracted by more than 20% on an annualised bases in the second quarter, marking the third straight quarter of decline. Preliminary GDP data will be released on Aug 17.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Retail sales dropped 1.2% in June from a year earlier,

That is actually a surprisingly small decline.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It's a good time for consumption tax increase.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filling in the Work History Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Kayabuki no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Join A Community Garden In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo