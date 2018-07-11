Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's May core machinery orders fall 3.7%

TOKYO

Japan's core machinery orders fell 3.7 percent month-on-month in May, reversing the previous month's big gain, Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday.

The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 5.5 percent decline in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, grew 16.5 percent in May, versus an 8.6 percent gain seen by economists.

