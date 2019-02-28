Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Beef imported from Australia is displayed at a supermarket in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan's beef imports from TPP members soar more than 50% in January

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's beef imports from members of a trans-Pacific free trade pact that took effect late last year soared more than 50 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday.

Beef imports from Australia, Canada, Mexico, and New Zealand -- all of whom have already ratified the 11-member trade agreement -- totaled 33,000 tons in January, up 57 percent from 21,000 tons in the same month last year, according to data from the Finance Ministry.

The deal known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership entered into force on Dec 30, covering 13 percent of the global economy and 500 million people.

The United States was initially in negotiations to join the treaty but withdrew in January 2017.

Singapore and Vietnam have also ratified the deal but neither country exports beef to Japan.

Japan's tariffs on imported beef were reduced to 27.5 percent from 38.5 percent and will be eventually cut to 9 percent by 2033 under the accord, which will put pressure on Japanese livestock farmers as a result of the intensifying competition.

The value of the total imports to Japan from the six countries increased 7.6 percent in January from a year earlier, while exports from Japan to those countries fell 14.2 percent.

The remaining signatories are Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, and Peru.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Live

NHK Fee Collector Leaves Note Threatening Impending ‘Crackdown’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Here Are The Most Shared Submissions from Twitter Japan’s Cat Photo Fail Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Hot Prepper: Be Ready for an Emergency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Learn

Breaking Up: Japanese Words for an Anti-Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafés In Central Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Coping With Our Aging Parents Overseas

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food & Drink

Sakura, Origami And Upscale Coffee At Newly Opened Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo