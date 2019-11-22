Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's consumer inflation stagnant despite tax hike boost

0 Comments
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO

Japan's annual core consumer inflation ticked up only marginally in October despite the boost from a sales tax hike during the month, suggesting weak household sentiment is keeping companies from passing on the higher costs.

The data underscores the challenge the Bank of Japan faces in firing up inflation to its elusive 2% target, as soft global demand and the U.S.-China trade war cloud the outlook for the export-reliant economy.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil costs but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.4% in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

That matched a median market forecast and followed a 0.3% increase in September.

Excluding the impact of the sales tax hike rolled out in October and the introduction of free child-care, annual core consumer inflation was 0.2% in October, slowing from 0.3% in September.

Yasunari Ueno, chief market economist at Mizuho Securities, expects inflation to stagnate and force the BOJ to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for a prolonged period, given weak services prices.

"It's nearly impossible for consumer inflation to sustainably hit 2% in Japan," he said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proceeded with a twice-delayed sales tax hike in October to 10% from 8% as part of efforts to rein in Japan's huge public debt.

The boost from the tax increase was offset partly by the introduction of free child-care, which is aimed at easing the pain on households from the higher levy.

While rising labour and raw material costs pushed up the price of dining out, electricity bills pushed down CPI for the first time in nearly three years due to falling fuel costs, the data showed.

However, analysts said the data also showed the tax hike has so far not had the sort of negative impact on consumption that a similar hike in 2014 did in welcome news for policymakers.

"The muted rise in inflation in October supports our view that the recent sales tax hike won't derail consumer spending," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics.

Japan's economy ground to a near standstill in the third quarter with growth at its weakest in a year as the U.S.-China trade war and soft global demand knocked exports, keeping pressure on policymakers to ramp up stimulus to bolster a fragile recovery.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Get an English Teaching Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Shitenno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Perfect Indoor Spots To Go For A First Date In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

6 Organic Beauty Stores You Need To Visit In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 47, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kumano Sanzan (Three Grand Shrines of Kumano)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon