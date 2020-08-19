Japan's core machinery orders fall 7.6% in June

Japan's core machinery orders fell 7.6% in June from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, dashing hopes the economy will emerge from the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The decrease in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with a 2.0% gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, the Cabinet Office data showed.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those for ships and electricity, were down 22.5% in June, versus a 17.6% drop seen by economists, it showed.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
