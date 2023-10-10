Japan's current account surplus triples to ¥2.28 tril in August

Japan's current account surplus in August more than tripled from a year earlier to 2.28 trillion yen, helped by a decline in import costs that trimmed the resource-scarce nation's trade deficit and a revival of inbound tourism, government data showed Tuesday.

The country was in the black for the seventh straight month, according to a preliminary report from the Finance Ministry. The figure was the second-highest ever for August.

The current account balance is one of the widest gauges of international trade.

Japan's goods trade deficit shrank 69.5 percent to 749.5 billion yen after imports totaled 8.64 trillion yen, down 18.2 percent, and exports stood at 7.89 trillion yen, down 2.6 percent.

The pace of decline in imports was far quicker than that of exports, as the value of imported coal, liquefied natural gas and crude oil all fell.

The export decline, meanwhile, cast a pall over the economy, which has benefited from strong overseas demand in recent quarters.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, registered a surplus of 3.64 trillion yen, down 8.0 percent.

The decline came after a drop in dividend payments failed to offset a gain in interest income amid higher overseas yields as central banks in major economies have been aggressively tightening monetary policy.

Japan saw a smaller service trade deficit of 302.9 billion yen than a year earlier, as the travel surplus registered a roughly 12-fold increase to 258.2 billion yen, the largest ever for August.

A travel surplus means the amount of money spent by foreign visitors in Japan exceeds that spent by Japanese abroad.

Japan is counting on the return of foreign travelers to help rejuvenate the tourism sector hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and aid the broader economy.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan stood at 2.16 million, or 85.6 percent of the pre-pandemic level in August 2019, with a recovery trend intact following the easing of strict border controls.

While a weaker yen inflates import prices, it serves as a boon to foreign travelers by increasing their purchasing power. The dollar was 7.0 percent higher against the yen compared with a year earlier, and the euro was up 15.3 percent.

