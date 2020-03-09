Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter

Japan's economy contracted at a dismal 7.1% annual rate during the October-December period, worse than the initial estimate, raising fears the world's third largest economy could be headed to a recession.
The contraction was the first for Japan in more than a year and followed an Oct. 1 increase in the sales tax, which hit retail spending. The Cabinet Office data, released Monday, was a revision from last month's estimate of a 6.3% decline.
The data do not reflect the steep downturn in tourism and other business activity related to the virus outbreak that has spread from China to much of the world.
On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank 1.8% in October-December from the previous quarter. The earlier estimate was of a 1.6% contraction.
Domestic demand, including investments and consumption fell 2.4%. Government spending was flat.
A recession is technically defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.
Yoshimasa Maruyama, analyst with SMBC Nikko Securities, called the situation "serious."
"The recession could be more than just technical and the economy could really decline," he said.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 has dropped over the news of the virurs outbreak, which began in central China late last year and has now spread to about 100 nations, sickening people from Italy to Washington state in the U.S. The Nikkei plunged again in Monday trading, losing 6.2% in morning trading to 19,473.07.
Japan has been trying to wrest itself out of the economic doldrums by encouraging lending and public works projects. The government has announced various stimulus measures to counter the slowdown.
indigo
It is OK, Abe will stimulate us again...
Fighto!
If the Olympics goes ahead, with the 10 million tourists it brings (and not behind closed doors), that will get things going again.
However almost certainly Tokyo 2020 is off, so the recovery may have to wait until 2021.
JeffLee
A recession is pretty much inevitable. Now wait for the Japanese media not to use the "r-word."
Jimizo
‘Abe under fire’.
You used to post about PM Abe along with Trump being the envy of the world in terms of leaders along with ‘Aso sensei’ providing his financial expertise.
Do you think he’s doing a good job in terms of dealing with the current situation regarding the virus outbreak, the economy and standing firm on holding the Olympics this year?
Whatsnext
Funny how the article doesn't mention the sales tax hike as one of the factors brining the economy down last quarter. Pre-corona.
Fighto!
Whether Tokyo 2020 goes ahead in some form will be taken out of PM Abes hands. It wont go ahead, lets be honest, and yes, it will be a big economic hit.
Being fair to PM Abe and all world leaders, they are dealing with the worst world health pandemic crisis of the past 2 decades. But I would have done things different. Stop the planes from PRC in early February, stop the planes from Italy, brought ashore the Diamond Princess passengers for quarantine. No ruler is immune from mistakes.
Reckless
Now is a good time for the structural reforms Abe always trumpeted. One idea is to take over all these empty houses sitting even in nice neighborhoods in Tokyo and let young families have the land for free with a zero interest loan to build a house.
Hello Kitty 321
@Whatsnext
It does mention the consumption tax hike in line 5
@Fighto!
Japan is a democratic constitutional monarchy so Abe is not the ruler, the Emperor is.
Fighto!
@ Reckless - the government nationalizing private homes would be Communism, no? I agree some incentives should be given to families who inherited and own these properties to voluntarily surrender them.
Jimizo
Sounds like your claim that ‘PM Abe’ backed up by ‘Aso sensei’ along with Trump aren’t the envy of the world after all. They seem like rank and filers.
TheLongTermer
Abe san can only do so much in a risk averse society.
He deserves some credit for breaking up the agri sector.
Instead of tearing up the road every 100 meters and playing games with other "stimulus" gimmicks that keep the oyaji gun in control, they should promote an entrepreneurial climate with interest free loans to ambitious foreigners and Japanese, free trade zones, with self controlled green transport like ebike routes that dont rely on public (forced) transport, and other game changer ideas and stimulus. Right now, stimulus means throwing money into un-stimulated minds and efforts. They threw allot at the Olympics and defense, but both are proving unreliable. Immigration reform? also proving to be a dud, even though I commend his efforts.
carpslidy
This is the first ever global mass hysteria , looking forward to a Malcom Gladwell book on it in a few years.
TheLongTermer
Actually Trump and his economic miracle are the envy of the world.
Trump is reversing allot of what you find here in Japan, albeit a scaled down version of it. Dems want to do exactly what Japan has been doing for decades. Trump reversed all of that, now your seeing sustained growth like never before. 265,000 jobs in one month? Unheard of. His protectionist polices are different than Japans. He actually has invited Japan to invest more in the US.
TheLongTermer
Good idea, and reform the air bnb law to fit international norms. Allow foreigners to buy up the land (with caps on buyers of course) and let them invest.
Dango bong
Hosting an Olympics actually hurts the economy overall, not help it (unless you own a taxi, train or hotel)
Dango bong
By name, but in reality it is more of a socialist capitalism
No Business
I just hope the yen keeps strengthening against the pound!