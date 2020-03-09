Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vendors offer food in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
business

Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter

16 Comments
By Yuri Kageyama
TOKYO

Japan's economy contracted at a dismal 7.1% annual rate during the October-December period, worse than the initial estimate, raising fears the world's third largest economy could be headed to a recession.

The contraction was the first for Japan in more than a year and followed an Oct. 1 increase in the sales tax, which hit retail spending. The Cabinet Office data, released Monday, was a revision from last month's estimate of a 6.3% decline.

The data do not reflect the steep downturn in tourism and other business activity related to the virus outbreak that has spread from China to much of the world.

On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank 1.8% in October-December from the previous quarter. The earlier estimate was of a 1.6% contraction.

Domestic demand, including investments and consumption fell 2.4%. Government spending was flat.

A recession is technically defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Yoshimasa Maruyama, analyst with SMBC Nikko Securities, called the situation "serious."

"The recession could be more than just technical and the economy could really decline," he said.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 has dropped over the news of the virurs outbreak, which began in central China late last year and has now spread to about 100 nations, sickening people from Italy to Washington state in the U.S. The Nikkei plunged again in Monday trading, losing 6.2% in morning trading to 19,473.07.

Japan has been trying to wrest itself out of the economic doldrums by encouraging lending and public works projects. The government has announced various stimulus measures to counter the slowdown.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

16 Comments
Login to comment

It is OK, Abe will stimulate us again...

3 ( +5 / -2 )

If the Olympics goes ahead, with the 10 million tourists it brings (and not behind closed doors), that will get things going again.

However almost certainly Tokyo 2020 is off, so the recovery may have to wait until 2021.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

A recession is pretty much inevitable. Now wait for the Japanese media not to use the "r-word."

5 ( +5 / -0 )

However almost certainly Tokyo 2020 is off, so the recovery may have to wait until 2021.

‘Abe under fire’.

You used to post about PM Abe along with Trump being the envy of the world in terms of leaders along with ‘Aso sensei’ providing his financial expertise.

Do you think he’s doing a good job in terms of dealing with the current situation regarding the virus outbreak, the economy and standing firm on holding the Olympics this year?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Funny how the article doesn't mention the sales tax hike as one of the factors brining the economy down last quarter. Pre-corona.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Do you think he’s doing a good job in terms of dealing with the current situation regarding the virus outbreak, the economy and standing firm on holding the Olympics this year?

Whether Tokyo 2020 goes ahead in some form will be taken out of PM Abes hands. It wont go ahead, lets be honest, and yes, it will be a big economic hit.

Being fair to PM Abe and all world leaders, they are dealing with the worst world health pandemic crisis of the past 2 decades. But I would have done things different. Stop the planes from PRC in early February, stop the planes from Italy, brought ashore the Diamond Princess passengers for quarantine. No ruler is immune from mistakes.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Now is a good time for the structural reforms Abe always trumpeted. One idea is to take over all these empty houses sitting even in nice neighborhoods in Tokyo and let young families have the land for free with a zero interest loan to build a house.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

@Whatsnext

It does mention the consumption tax hike in line 5

@Fighto!

Japan is a democratic constitutional monarchy so Abe is not the ruler, the Emperor is.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@ Reckless - the government nationalizing private homes would be Communism, no? I agree some incentives should be given to families who inherited and own these properties to voluntarily surrender them.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Being fair to PM Abe and all world leaders, they are dealing with the worst world health pandemic crisis of the past 2 decades.

Sounds like your claim that ‘PM Abe’ backed up by ‘Aso sensei’ along with Trump aren’t the envy of the world after all. They seem like rank and filers.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Abe san can only do so much in a risk averse society.

He deserves some credit for breaking up the agri sector.

Instead of tearing up the road every 100 meters and playing games with other "stimulus" gimmicks that keep the oyaji gun in control, they should promote an entrepreneurial climate with interest free loans to ambitious foreigners and Japanese, free trade zones, with self controlled green transport like ebike routes that dont rely on public (forced) transport, and other game changer ideas and stimulus. Right now, stimulus means throwing money into un-stimulated minds and efforts. They threw allot at the Olympics and defense, but both are proving unreliable. Immigration reform? also proving to be a dud, even though I commend his efforts.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This is the first ever global mass hysteria , looking forward to a Malcom Gladwell book on it in a few years.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

along with Trump aren’t the envy of the world after all.

Actually Trump and his economic miracle are the envy of the world.

Trump is reversing allot of what you find here in Japan, albeit a scaled down version of it. Dems want to do exactly what Japan has been doing for decades. Trump reversed all of that, now your seeing sustained growth like never before. 265,000 jobs in one month? Unheard of. His protectionist polices are different than Japans. He actually has invited Japan to invest more in the US.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Now is a good time for the structural reforms Abe always trumpeted. One idea is to take over all these empty houses sitting even in nice neighborhoods in Tokyo and let young families have the land for sell with a zero interest loan to build a house

Good idea, and reform the air bnb law to fit international norms. Allow foreigners to buy up the land (with caps on buyers of course) and let them invest.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

If the Olympics goes ahead, with the 10 million tourists it brings (and not behind closed doors), that will get things going again.

Hosting an Olympics actually hurts the economy overall, not help it (unless you own a taxi, train or hotel)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan is a democratic constitutional monarchy

By name, but in reality it is more of a socialist capitalism

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I just hope the yen keeps strengthening against the pound!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Families

8 Indoor Japanese Games To Try Out During The Coronavirus School Shutdown

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Kintaikyo Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Tohoku Region

GaijinPot Blog