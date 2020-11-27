Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's export credit agency to lend $2 bil to Nissan for U.S. sales financing

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan’s state-owned export credit agency has agreed to give Nissan Motor Co up to $2 billion as part of a credit agreement to help it finance car sales in the United States.

The money is part of a $4.1 billion credit agreement for Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation, a unit of Nissan North America, Japan Bank of International Cooperation (JBIC) said in a press release on Wednesday.

The money should help the Japanese company sell cars in the world’s second-biggest auto market after China by allowing it to provide customers with loans that they can repay in monthly installments, the export credit agency added in the statement.

The United States “is an important market for Japanese automobile manufacturers. Sales finance has become an important tool in business strategy”, JBIC said.

“This case provides financial support for Nissan’s overseas business development,” it added.

Nissan, Japan’s third-largest automaker, is focusing on key markets as it pulls back from the rapid expansion led by ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

It is looking to raise market share with new models in the United States, China and Japan as they rebound from a demand slump triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This month, Nissan cut its operating loss forecast for the year to March 2021 by 28%, albeit still to a record of about 340 billion yen ($3.2 billion), helped by a rebound in demand, particularly in China.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo