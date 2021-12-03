Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's farm exports in 2021 to top ¥1 tril for 1st time

TOKYO

The export value of Japanese agriculture, forestry and seafood products this year is certain to surpass 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) for the first time, the agricultural ministry said Friday.

Already achieving a 28% increase from last year, the value of exports between January and October totaled 973.4 billion yen ($86 million), bolstered by sales of beef and sake, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Sales in October alone saw the largest ever single-month increase from a year earlier of 14.9 percent boosted by the robust shipment to the United States and China of scallops among other products, totaling 105.4 billion yen.

"Exports continue to be strong," agriculture minister Genjiro Kaneko said at a press conference.

The Japanese government has set goals for achieving 2 trillion yen in exports in 2025 and 5 trillion yen in 2030.

Japan's export of agricultural products have grown steadily, but the 1 trillion yen goal initially set for 2020 could not be met as the growth slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The value of exports in 2020 was 986.0 billion yen.

