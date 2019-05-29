Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's financial watchdog orders Nomura to improve business practices after info leak

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan’s financial watchdog on Tuesday ordered Nomura Holdings to improve its business practices after the country’s biggest brokerage admitted an employee had leaked market information.

The Financial Services Agency said it had issued one of its “business improvement orders” against Nomura, a regulatory punishment that requires firms to submit a plan detailing how they will improve internal controls.

Nomura on Friday confirmed that information related to listing and delisting criteria now under review by the Tokyo Stock Exchange had been handled improperly. It has said that its chief executive would take a 30% pay cut for three months to take responsibility for the leak.

“We deeply regret for what had happened and take the business improvement order seriously,” Nomura said in a statement.

“We sincerely apologize for causing great trouble for our clients and other stakeholders and having caused them to worry.”

Nomura had said an employee from its Nomura Research Institute affiliate leaked information about the expected changes to the chief strategist of its securities arm, who informed sales staff. The sales staff, in turn, told clients, Nomura has said.

While the punishment does not include a fine, the incident marks the latest headache for CEO Koji Nagai as he struggles to turn around the investment bank. Nomura last month reported its first annual loss in a decade and said it would not pay out bonuses to directors.

Nomura said it would submit its first plans to improve business practices by June 4.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy