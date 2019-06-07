Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's household spending, wage decline cloud economic outlook

0 Comments
By Kaori Kaneko and Stanley White
TOKYO

Japan’s household spending rose less than expected in April while real wages declined, adding to worries about consumption as global trade frictions weigh on broader economic activity.

Spending grew 1.3% from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, up for a fifth straight month but below a median market forecast for a 2.6% increase.

Separate data showed inflation-adjusted real wages fell 1.1% in April from a year earlier, a sign consumer spending power was weakening.

The softer-than-expected household spending and wage declines bode ill for an economy already hurt by a slump in exports to China, and will add to concerns about the expected impact to consumption from the government’s planned sales tax increase due later this year.

“The trend is that the wages recovery is tame and consumer spending is weak,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

“Risks from global trade conflicts have risen. So if they adversely impact the economy further that could dampen corporate sentiment and then private consumption.”

On a month-on-month basis, household spending fell 1.4% in April, following a 0.1% gain in March and a bigger decline than the 0.3% contraction forecast.

The Bank of Japan needs to see an improvement in domestic consumption to achieve its 2% inflation target. Weak spending has held back many firms from raising prices for years for fear of losing customers.

However, businesses now also face uncertainty about whether consumption will be able to grow enough to offset weakness in exports as escalating global trade frictions hurt corporate sentiment.

Overhanging the outlook for Japan’s economy this year is the intensifying Sino-U.S. trade war and now U.S. President Donald Trump’s more recent threat to impose new tariffs on Mexico.

Also of concern are Japan’s plans to raise a sales tax to 10% from 8% in October, unless a major economic shock prevents them from doing so.

The economy in the first quarter showed weakness in private consumption and capital expenditure. But many economists said recent gains in business spending suggested upward revisions to capital spending and overall economic growth in the quarter.

Data for revised gross domestic product (GDP) for January-March will be released on Monday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tour Tokyo’s Top Museums, Galleries, And Other Cultural Facilities With Grutto Pass 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Uniqlo’s Pokémon T-shirt Contest Winners Announced Then Disqualified

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 23, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel