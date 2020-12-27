Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's industrial output stalls in November

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's industrial output stalled in November from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, suggesting a slowing recovery in factory activity due to the impact of a global resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Output was flat in November after rising for five straight months. The reading compared with a median forecast for a 1.2% increase in a Reuters poll, the data showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to decrease 1.1% in December and advance 7.1% in January, the data showed.

© Thomson Reuters

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog