Japan's jobless rate remains at 2.4% in Oct amid labor crunch

Workers are seen in a building at night in a business district of Tokyo.

Japan's unemployment rate in October was unchanged from the previous month at 2.4 percent, staying near a 26-year low of 2.2 percent hit earlier this year amid the country's chronic labor crunch due to its graying population, government data showed Friday.

The number of people in work hit a fresh record at 67.87 million in the reporting month, of whom 30.37 million were women -- also the highest since comparable data became available in 1953, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Separate data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed the job availability ratio stood at 1.57, also unchanged from September. The ratio means there were 157 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

An official who briefed reporters maintained the government's view that the employment situation has been "steadily improving" because the jobless rate has moved in a range between 2.2 percent and 2.5 percent since January 2018.

Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co, said the trend of a labor shortage will likely continue, in particular in the construction sector, as the government is set to unveil next month an economic package including large-scale public works projects.

The percentage of the working-age population between 15 and 64 years old with jobs rose 0.8 point from a year earlier to 78.2 percent, remaining at the highest level since comparable data became available in 1968.

The ratio for women with jobs in that age group grew 1.3 points to a record 71.8 percent, while that for men was 84.4 percent, up 0.2 point.

In October, the number of regular employees increased 40,000 to 35.26 million, up for the first time in three months. But that for men fell 200,000 to 23.37 million, led by a decline in the manufacturing sector that has been affected by U.S.-China trade frictions, the official said.

The number of nonregular employees gained 400,000 to 21.96 million, up for the 25th consecutive month.

Economists pointed out the average income will unlikely grow as the pace of the rise in the number of regular workers, who typically earn stable incomes, has been much slower than that of part-timers and other nonregular employees.

As a result, "despite the favorable employment conditions, consumer spending is not expected to expand," Kodama said.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed stood at 1.66 million in the reporting month, down 10,000 from a month earlier.

Among these, 750,000 people voluntarily left their jobs in October, up 60,000 from the previous month. The number of new job seekers shrank 10,000 to 410,000, while 360,000 people were laid off, unchanged from a month earlier.

© KYODO