Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Employees work on an assembly line at a factory of a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, Saitama Prefecture. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.5% in Nov; jobs availability grows

3 Comments
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO

Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.5 percent in November from 2.4 percent in October, and the jobs availability grew to 1.63 jobs per applicant from 1.62 in the previous month, near a 44-year high, data showed on Friday.

Japan's aging and shrinking population has led to a tight job market, causing labor shortages and pushing up wages gradually as many companies scramble to attract workers.

Japan's aging and shrinking population has led to a tight job market, causing labor shortages and pushing up wages gradually as many companies scramble to attract workers.

Industrial output contracted in November and partially reversed the previous month's gain, in a sign of fragility in factory activity as increasing global risks threaten to undermine the country's export-reliant economy.

The 1.1 percent month-on-month fall, pressured by a pullback in production of general purpose machinery, compared with a median market forecast of a 1.9 percent decline, following a 2.9 percent increase in October, the data showed.

While the latest figure was better than expected, the outlook wasn't smooth sailing for Japanese manufacturers.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to rise 2.2 percent in December but decline 0.8 percent in January, the data showed.

Friday's data comes at a time of heightening volatility in global markets on concerns over slowing growth in U.S. and Chinese economies, uncertainty about U.S. fiscal and monetary policies, and trade protectionism.

Economists expect factory output and economic growth to rebound in the current quarter after a run of natural disasters disrupted production and triggered a third-quarter economic contraction. However, authorities remain wary about the potential impact of the China-U.S. trade war, which has not yet shown up in Japan's output data.

Despite more than five years of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) massive monetary stimulus to conquer price declines, however, inflation is struggling to accelerate, underscoring the challenge the central bank faces.

Analysts say the BOJ is in no position to normalize monetary policy anytime soon despite concerns about side-effects from a prolonged easy money policy, such as a hit to banks' profits because of dwindling margins due to ultra-low interest rates.

Some flag the possibility of further easing down the road given tame inflation, and risks to Japan's export-led economy and business investment from a slowdown in global economic growth. Consumer inflation remains well below the BOJ's 2 percent goal.

Tokyo-area's core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, rose 0.9 percent in the year to December, slowing from 1.0 percent in November and matching the 0.9 percent forecast by economists.

The Tokyo index is available a month before nationwide core CPI, and serves as a leading indicator of consumer inflation.

Japanese retail sales rose 1.4 percent in the year to November, slowing from the biggest gain in 10 months seen in October at 3.6 percent, versus a 2.2 percent gain expected by economists, separate data showed.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Are these high paying jobs? What weird government propaganda

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It will get worse after the 10% GST hike next September

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Just the photo makes me prefer to live in a box! Is it really worth the effort?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Culture

Your Favorite Terrace House Couple is Back on TV

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

5 Ways to Understand and Identify Japanese Dialects

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Careers

Fashion Executive Turned Entrepreneur Rina Bovrisse Puts Designs On Education

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

9 Great Snow Festivals to See in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 25-Jan 6

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

National Museum of Nature and Science

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Why We Should Celebrate All Types Of Women In Japan: An Interview With Melanie Brock

Savvy Tokyo