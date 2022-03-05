Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.8% in January

Japan's unemployment rate deteriorated slightly to 2.8 percent in January as a resurgence of coronavirus cases cast a pall over the labor market, government data showed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose 0.1 percentage point from the previous month as a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency was declared in some prefectures in the reporting month due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Separate government data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed the job availability ratio in January improved to 1.20 from a revised 1.17 in December.

The ratio means there were 120 job openings for every 100 job seekers. It was the highest ratio since 1.31 in April 2020, when the Japanese government declared a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time.

The total number of unemployed people in January increased 40,000, or 2.1 percent, from the previous month to 1.9 million, rising after a drop of 50,000 in December, the internal affairs ministry data showed.

Among them, 710,000 people voluntarily left their jobs, up 10,000, while 590,000 were laid off, an increase of 60,000 from the previous month. The number of new job seekers was unchanged from December at 490,000.

In the reporting month, over 30 of Japan's 47 prefectures were covered by the quasi-state of emergency, which called for people to refrain from nonessential outings and restaurants to close earlier.

The resurgence of infections sent the number of people temporarily absent from work to 2.5 million, unadjusted for seasonal factors. The figure hit the highest level since August 2021, when the country was facing a fifth wave of infections.

"The impact of the coronavirus was especially seen in the lodging and eatery services sector," a ministry official said. In the sector, 220,000 workers were absent in January, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the 590,000 people who were newly furloughed in the month.

"The lingering coronavirus impact has put a damper on the economy and the labor market has been dragged down too," said Takuya Hoshino, a senior economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine that started last week and a slowing decline of coronavirus cases in Japan, "Downward risks to the economy have increased and we must consider a scenario in which employment will be affected," he added.

The latest data showed the total number of people in work declined 190,000, or 0.3 percent, from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 66.9 million.

