Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's job market worsens in August as coronavirus damage persists

0 Comments
By Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO

Japan’s unemployment rate rose in August to its highest in over three years and job availability fell to a more than six-year low, government data showed on Friday, indicating damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic persisted through the month.

The figures come after new prime minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to protect jobs, keep companies in business and help the economy recover from the impact of measures taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

They also dull any optimism brought by recent data such as factory output and business sentiment which offered signs of economic recovery.

Japan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 3.0% in August, the highest since May 2017, labour ministry data showed. The result met analysts’ median forecast of 3.0%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.04, matching a level last seen in January 2014. It compared with 1.08 in July, and a median forecast of 1.05.

Worsening conditions in the jobs market is likely to add pressure to the government to offer further support for small and mid-sized firms to help prevent further job losses.

The economy logged its worst post-war contraction in the second quarter of the year as the coronavirus outbreak jolted both external and domestic demand.

© (Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo