Japan's real wages fall in February for 23rd month

Japan's real wages declined for the 23rd consecutive month in February, matching the longest period of downturn on record, as salary increases failed to keep pace with inflation, according to government data released Monday.
With the 1.3 percent drop in February, the country tied its longest decline in real wages since comparable data became available in 1991. The last such losing streak was from September 2007 to July 2009 during the global financial crisis sparked by the failure of U.S. securities firm Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.
Real wage growth, crucial for overcoming Japan's deflationary stagnation, has lagged behind price hikes, eroding households' purchasing power for nearly two years as prices for everyday goods have continued rising due to higher raw material costs and a weak yen.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has repeatedly asked business leaders to increase wages at a pace exceeding inflation.
Although the decline in the reporting month accelerated slightly from a revised 1.1 percent in January, it narrowed compared with the 2.5 percent decrease in the whole of 2023, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
"Price rises have begun to stabilize," a ministry official said. The impact of the "shunto" spring wage negotiations that saw the highest pay increases in 33 years at major Japanese companies will be reflected in future data, according to the ministry.
At this spring's wage negotiations, domestic companies agreed to wage increases averaging 5.24 percent, according to a survey released Thursday by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation.
Nominal wages, the average total monthly cash earnings per worker, including base and overtime pay, climbed 1.8 percent to 282,265 yen ($1,900), up for the 26th straight month.
Excluding special pay, average wages rose 2.0 percent to 277,479 yen, of which overtime pay and other nonscheduled wages were down 1.0 percent at 19,160 yen, the data showed.
The average monthly nominal wages of full-time workers rose 2.0 percent to 360,616 yen, while those of part-time workers increased 3.1 percent to 105,268 yen.
Total working hours per worker fell 0.1 percent from a year earlier to 135.1.
The consumer price index, used to calculate real wages, rose 3.3 percent in the reporting month.
Average winter bonuses for 2023 grew 0.7 percent from a year earlier to 395,647 yen, marking the highest level since 2008 and the third consecutive year of increase, with 69.0 percent of all businesses awarding bonuses, the ministry said.© KYODO
Asiaman7
Only 16.5% of employees in Japan belong to labor unions, so consistently using this shunto data as evidence of sustainable nominal wage growth is deceitful, particularly now that inflation-adjusted real wages have fallen in Japan for 23 consecutive months. According to the Nikkei, Japan is the only major economy where income failed to rise in real terms in 2023.
Labor Data Source: https://www.nippon.com/en/japan-data/h01571/
Spitfire
For the time since I arrived in Japan all of those years ago , am seeing more and more poor people.The Japanese have a lot of dignity, so try and hide I, but there is no denying that it has become a shell of its former self.
The kleptocratic LDP has totally ravaged this country. Pillaged everything.
Even now when you go to the countryside you can still see hundreds of dump trucks shuffling dirt from one semi-deserted village to an even more deserted riverbank. The amakudari and corruption in Japan knows no bounds and coupled with an apathetic electorate the consequences are and will be dire.
The only natural assets Japan has are its workers, but they are being ripped off big time.
Can't see a good way out of this mess, to be honest.
Tell_me_bout_it
They can ask however many time they like, wages are only revised once a year - in April.
Again, that 5.2 percent increase will be effective from April salaries. by the end of 2024 JGov realise it was not enough and they can ASK companies to increase again. Only that to happen in April'25.
This is a vicious cycle. Prices keep increasing 365 days a year. But your salary can increase only once.
Redemption
Getting poor slowly.
BertieWooster
This goes to show that civil servants just have no clue about business and shouldn't be allowed anywhere near finance.
How can business leaders increase wages? Where is the money going to come from?
buchailldana
Totally agree with Spitfire
In my thirty years here I've noticed the amount of poor rapidly rising, usually the elderly.
Also a lot of single older males.
There usefulness has been served .
Really sad
Lindsay
That should read, “for 23rd year.”