Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's retail sales rise at fastest pace in five months

0 Comments
By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Daniel Leussink
TOKYO

Japanese retail sales rose at the fastest pace in five months in March as consumer demand recovered from the huge hit it took from the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The world's third-largest economy has emerged from last year's slump on an export recovery, though a glacial vaccine rollout and a resurgence in infections are threatening household demand.

Retail sales jumped 5.2% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, a larger gain than the median market forecast for a 4.7% rise.

That marked the fastest rise since a 6.4% advance in October and the first positive growth in four months.

"People felt relaxed as it was becoming spring," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"They were going out to shopping streets and commercial facilities, leading to more consumption."

Compared with the previous month, retail sales rose 1.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The broader rise in retail sales was driven by higher spending on fashion items such as clothing and accessories as well as general merchandise.

Wednesday's data also showed department store sales posted a 19.3% jump, in contrast to a 2.1% drop in supermarket sales, their the second month of declines.

Retail spending returned to pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2020 as the economy recovered from the coronavirus induced slump.

However, spending subsequently eased amid COVID restrictions in the first quarter while new state of emergency declarations last week are expected to weigh on consumption in the immediate-term.

In March last year, retail sales plunged after the health crisis forced shops including department stores to shut their doors, causing demand for household appliances, clothing and other items to tumble.

Analysts now remain especially worried about a hit to spending on services, such as restaurants and leisure activities, after Japan last week declared a third state of emergency for Tokyo and other prefectures to contain the pandemic.

Department stores in the affected prefectures shut their doors as part of those curbs, a move that is likely to depress consumer spending again.

"Services spending accounts for about half of consumption. If it won't be going on an uptrend, overall consumption will stagnate," said Minami.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog